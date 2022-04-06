NOTICE OF SPECIAL ELECTION
PACIFIC COUNTY
TUESDAY, APRIL 26, 2022
Notice is hereby given that on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Pacific County, State of Washington, there will be a Special Election for submission to the qualified voters the following:
Schools
Ocean Beach School Levy No. 101
Proposition No. 1 – Bonds to Renovate and Construct School Facilities
Voter Registration Deadlines:
Monday April 18 – Deadline for new mail-in or online registrations and for transfers or updates to an existing registration is 4:00 pm
Election Day – April 26 – Last day for in-person registration. You must do so in person at the county Auditor’s Office in South Bend or Long Beach by 8 pm
Registering to Vote:
By mail - print a registration form from www.votewa.gov or contact the Auditor’s Office at 360-875-9317
In person – In the County Auditor’s Office at 300 Memorial Drive, South Bend, WA 98586 or
7013 Sandridge Rd, Long Beach, WA 98631
Online – go to www.votewa.gov
Ballots will be mailed to all active voters in Pacific County 18 days before the election.
If you do not receive your ballot, please contact the Auditor’s Office at 360-875-9317 to obtain a replacement ballot.
24 hour drop boxes will be available beginning on April 6th at the following locations:
South Bend - Pacific County Courthouse, 300 Memorial Drive
Long Beach - 7013 Sandridge Rd
Chinook - Community Center at 810 Hwy 101
Naselle - WSP Office at 797 State Route 4
Ocean Park - Senior Center at 21603 O Lane
Accessible voting equipment is available at the South Bend Auditor’s Office, 300 Memorial Drive, beginning on April 6, from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm. And on Election Day only from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm
MEETING NOTICES
The official Logic and Accuracy test of the vote tallying system will take place at 9:00 am on Tuesday March 29.
The Pacific County Canvassing Board, or its designated representatives, will convene on Tuesday April 12, at 9:30 am, and each day thereafter as necessary until Election Day.
The board will examine ballots, determine the status of provisional and challenged ballots and perform other canvassing duties. These meetings will continue until certification day, Friday May 6.
The canvassing board will meet to certify the election results at 9:00 am on Thursday May 5 and again at 9:00 am on Friday May 6.
The above meetings will be held in the Elections Room at the Auditors Office, located at, 300 Memorial Drive, South Bend.
This notice is published in accordance with RCW 29A.60.140, RCW 29.60.160 and RCW 42.30.080
Signed and sealed on March 30, 2022
Joyce Kidd, Pacific County Auditor
And Ex Officio of Elections
Published April 6, 2022
Legal No. 090-22
