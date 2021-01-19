NOTICE OF SPECIAL ELECTION
PACIFIC COUNTY
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 9, 2021
Notice is hereby given that on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, in Pacific County, State of Washington, there will be a Special Election for submission to the qualified voters the following:
Schools
Naselle-Grays River Valley School District No. 101
Replacement of Expiring Educational Programs Levy
EMS and Fire
Dissolution of Pacific County Fire Protection District No. 5
City
Fire Safety Bonds
Voter Registration Deadlines:
Monday February 1 – Deadline for new mail-in or online registrations and for transfers or updates to an existing registration is 4:00 pm
Election Day – February 9 – Last day for in-person registration. You must do so in person at the county Auditor’s Office in South Bend by 8 pm
Registering to Vote:
By mail - print a registration form from www.votewa.gov or contact the Auditor’s Office at 360-875-9317
In person – In the County Auditor’s Office at 300 Memorial Drive, South Bend, WA 98586.
Online – go to www.votewa.gov
Ballots will be mailed to all active voters in Pacific County 18 days before the election. If you do not receive your ballot, please contact the Auditor’s Office at 360-875-9317 to obtain a replacement ballot.
24 hour drop boxes will be available beginning on January 23rd at the following locations:
Pacific County Courthouse,
300 Memorial Drive, South Bend
WSP Parking Lot,
797 State Route 4, Naselle
Dept. of Public Works,
211 Commercial St, Raymond
Shoalwater Tribal Court Building,
2373 Tokeland Rd, Tokeland
Accessible voting equipment is available at the South Bend Auditor’s Office, 300 Memorial Drive, beginning January 22, from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm. And on Election Day only from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm
MEETING NOTICES
The official Logic and Accuracy test of the vote tallying system will take place at 10:00 am on Tuesday January 26th.
The Pacific County Canvassing Board, or its designated representatives, will convene on Friday, January 29th at 10:00 am, and each day thereafter as necessary until Election Day. The board will examine ballots, determine the status of provisional and challenged ballots and perform other canvassing duties. These meetings will continue until certification day, Friday February 19th.
The canvassing board will meet to certify the election results at 10:00 am on Thursday February 18th and again at 10:00 am on Friday February 19th.
The above meetings will be held in the Elections Room at the Auditors Office, located at, 300 Memorial Drive, South Bend.
This notice is published in accordance with RCW 29A.60.140, RCW 29.60.160 and RCW 42.30.080
Signed and sealed on January 15, 2021
Joyce Kidd, Pacific County Auditor
And Ex Officio of Elections
Published January 20, 2021
Legal No. 009-21
