NOTICE OF SPECIAL ELECTION
PACIFIC COUNTY
TUESDAY, APRIL 23rd, 2019
Notice is hereby given that on Tuesday, April 23rd, 2019, in Pacific County, Washington, there will be a Special Election for submission to the qualified voters the following:
Willapa Valley School District No. 160
Proposition No. 1
School District Director Re-districting
Ocean Beach School District No. 101
Proposition No. 1
Capital Projects Levy
Voter Registration Deadlines:
March 25th – Deadline for new mail-in or online registrations and for transfers or updates to an existing registration is 4:30 pm.
If you are not registered in Washington State by March 25th, you may still register. You must do so in person at the county Auditor’s Office by 4:30 pm on April 15th.
Registering to Vote:
By mail — print a registration form from www.vote.wa.gov or contact the Auditor’s Office
at 360-875-9317
In person – In the County Auditor’s Office at 300 Memorial Ave, South Bend, WA 98586
Online – go to www.vote.wa.gov
Ballots will be mailed to all active voters in the Willapa Valley and Ocean Beach School Districts, 18 days before the election. If you do not receive your ballot, please contact the Auditor’s Office at 360-875-9317 to obtain a replacement ballot.
24 hour ballot drop boxes will be available beginning on April 5th, at the following locations:
Pacific County Courthouse-300 Memorial Dr, South Bend
Raymond Dept. of Public Works-211 N Commercial St, Raymond
Pacific County Annex - 7013 Sandridge Rd, Long Beach
Chinook Community Center – 810 Hwy 101, Chinook
Accessible voting equipment is available at the Auditor’s Office in South Bend beginning April 5th, 2019, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Election Day only from 8:00 am to 8:00 p.m. Any person needing assistance to vote can contact the Auditor’s Office.
MEETING NOTICE
The Pacific County Canvassing Board, or its designated representatives, will convene on Thursday April 11th at 10:00 a.m., to canvass returns of the Special Election held April 23rd, 2019 and will continue each day, if necessary until certification of the election on May 3rd, 2019. The board will examine ballots, determine the status of provisional and challenged ballots and perform other canvassing duties.
The canvassing board will meet to certify the election results at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday May 2nd and Friday, May 3rd, 2019.
All meetings will be held in the Elections Room at the Auditors Office, located at 300 Memorial Dr, South Bend.
This notice is published in accordance with RCW 29A.60.140, RCW 29.60.160 and RCW 42.30.080.
Signed and sealed on Monday March 11th, 2019
Joyce Kidd, Pacific County Auditor
And Ex Officio of Elections
Published March 13, 2019
Legal No. 95-19
