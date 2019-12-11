NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING ORDINANCE NO. 177-A PROCEDURES FOR PROCESSING LAND USE DEVELOPMENT APPLICATIONS
In accordance with RCW 36.70A.035, Pacific County is publishing a summary of proposed Ordinance No. 177-A will provide a process for recent amendment to the Critical Areas and Resource Land Ordinance, specifically reasonable use ex-ceptions. The full text will be mailed without charge upon request or can be found on our website at http://www.co.pacific.wa.us/ordres/index.htm.
The special meeting is scheduled for Monday, December 23, 2019, at 10:00A.M, or as soon thereafter as possible and will be held in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room, Courthouse Annex, 1216 W. Robert Bush Drive, South Bend, WA.
PROPONENT: Board of Pacific County Commissioners, P.O. Box 187, South Bend, WA 98586 Telephone 360/875-9337, 360/642-9337, 360/484-7337 or 360/267-8337
FORMAL IDENTIFICATION: procedures for processing land use development applications SUMMARY: an ordinance amending sections of the procedures for Processing Land Use Development Applications Ordinance No. 177
Section 3 Application Types and Classification. The revised table includes a Type I and Type II process for a Reasonable Use Exception and clarified footnote number 2.
Section 4 Type I Process – Ministerial Decisions 4) Administrative Reasonable Use Exception
a) An application for a variance(s) shall be subject to Type I review if the portion of the site where the provisions of this chapter allow for construction of a single-family residence and appurtenances less than 3,000 square feet, or if the requested exception would provide relief from standards for which a variance cannot be granted under this chapter.
b) Administrative Reasonable use exception requests shall only be granted if all of the following criteria are met:
i) The application of this Ordinance would deny economically reasonable use of the property so that there is no economically reasonable use with a lesser impact on the critical area than that proposed;
ii) The proposed development does not pose a threat to the public health and safety, including first responders and the occupants or users of the proposed use or activity or the occupants or users of nearby properties;
iii) Any proposed modification to critical areas and resource land will be the minimum necessary to allow economically reasonable use of the property;
iv) Appropriate mitigation of adverse effects to the critical area are incorporated into the project design; and
v) The inability of the applicant to derive economically reasonable use of the property is not the result of actions by the applicant after the effective date of this Ordinance, or its predecessor.
vi) The proposed development should only be applicable to single family residences and appurtenances such as accessory structures, on-site septic systems, and landscaping areas.
At the conclusion of the hearing, the Board of Pacific County Commissioners may adopt, modify, or reject the proposed ordinance, or may take other appropriate action. All interested persons are invited to attend this hearing.
The hearing facility is “barrier free” and accessible by those with physical disabilities. Aids will be provided upon request for those with language/speaking or hearing impediments, but requests need to be received at least five (5) business days prior to this hearing. Such requests may be filed in person at the Commissioners’ Office, 1216 W. Robert Bush Drive in South Bend, Washington, by mail P.O. Box 187, South Bend, WA 98586, or by phone 360/875-9337 or TDD 360/875-9400.
Marie Guernsey, Clerk of the Board
Published Dec. 11, 2019
Legal No. 421-19
