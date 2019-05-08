PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF SURPLUS BUS SALE
Pacific Transit System is offering for sale the following three (3) surplus buses listed below in a sealed bid process:
(1) 1998 30’ Phantom Gillig Bus; D-23; wheelchair lift; 29 23/2 passenger; diesel fuel; Mileage- 613,656; rumble in rear end; Vin# 15GCA2118W1089101 Minimum Bid: $2,000.00
(2) 2000 30’ Phantom Gillig Bus; D-26; wheelchair lift; 29 23/2 passenger; diesel fuel;Mileage- 505,703; Vin# 15GCA2119Y1110251 Minimum Bid: $3,500
(3) 2000 30’ Phantom Gillig Bus; D-27; wheelchair lift; 29 23/2 passenger; diesel fuel; Mileage- 509,517; Vin# 15GCA2110Y1110252 Minimum Bid: $3,500
The sale of the above buses is made without warranty of any type and sold on an as-is-where-is basis.
The buses can be seen at our Seaview Maintenance Facility, 2750 Pacific Way, Seaview, WA. Call Terry at 360-642-2705 for more information or to set up an appointment for viewing a bus.
Sealed bid forms are available at the Pacific Transit System Office at 216 N. 2nd Street, Raymond, Washington; at our Maintenance Facility, 2750 Pacific Way, Seaview, Washington; on our website at www.pacifictransit.org ; or phone 360-875-9418 to have a form mailed.
Pacific Transit System will accept only sealed written bids on Pacific Transit System bid forms. Sealed bids should be mailed to: Richard Evans-Director, Pacific Transit System, Surplus Bid, 216 N. Second Street, Raymond, Washington 98577-2406.
Bids must be received by 5:00pm Thursday May 16th, 2019. The sealed bids will be opened and read publicly the following day, Friday May 17th at 9:00am at the Pacific Transit System’s Meeting Room in Raymond. Any bids received after the closing time and date will not be considered. The bus purchased must be removed from Pacific Transit System’s property within 15 days after the sale of the item.
Pacific Transit System reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids or any part thereof and to waive any informalities in bids received which are in the best interest of the Authority. Phone 360-875/642-9418 Fax 360-942-3193
Published May 1 and May 8, 2019
Legal No. 162-19
