NOTICE OF TRANSITION TO MRSC ROSTERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Pacific County will be transitioning to the Municipal Research and Services Center Rosters service for maintenance of our Small Public Works, Consultant Roster, and Vendor Rosters. All businesses that are currently on any of Pacific County’s rosters will be required to register with MRSC for any future projects. You can register your business for free at https://mrscrosters.org/. For assistance with the application process contact MRSC at 206/436-3798 or email at mrscrosters@mrsc.org. Additional information can be found on our website at https://www.co.pacific.wa.us/.
Marie Guernsey, Clerk of the Board
Published Dec. 4 and Dec. 11, 2019
Legal No. 415-19
