NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
(Pursuant to RCW 61.24, et seq.)
GRANTOR: Pamela D. Baird
CURRENT BENEFICIARY OF DEED OF TRUST: UNITED STATED OF AMERICA, ACTING THROUGH THE RURAL HOUSING SERVICE. CURRENT TRUSTEE OF DEED OF TRUST: UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ACTING THROUGH THE STATE DIRECTOR, USDA RURAL DEVELOPMENT OF WASHINGTON STATE
Auditor File Number: 3063227
PARCEL NUMBER(S): 71011000034
WE ARE A DEBT COLLECTOR. THIS COMMUNICATION IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee will on the 17 day of December, 2021, at the hour of nine o’clock (09:00) A.M. at Pacific County Superior Court, 300 Memorial Drive, Rotundra in the City of South Bend, State of Washington, Choose an item.to sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County(ies) of Pacific, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT 21 OF VANDALIA UNIT ONE, AS RECORDED IN VOLUME J OF PLATS, PAGES 30 AND 31, RECORDS OF PACIFIC COUNTY, WASHINGTON. AON: VAN UN-1 21; which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 06/13/2003, recorded on 06/13/2003, under Auditor’s File No. 4421-135096, records of Pacific County, Washington, from Pamela Dawn-Marie Baird, as Grantor, to the United States of America, acting through the State Director, USDA Rural Development of Washington State, as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of United States of America acting through the Rural Housing Service or successor agency, as Beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was assigned by United States Department of America, Rural Housing Service, under an Assignment recorded under Auditor’s File No. 4421-135096. II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: Total to Cure by December 6, 2021: $99,897.09; Principle to cure by December 6, 2021: $73,971.32; Late Fees to cure by December 6, 2021: $193.41; Other costs and advances: $25,732.36. IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: Principal $101,011.97, together with interest as provided in the note or other instrument secured from the Promissory Note dated 06/13/2003 and such other costs and fees as are due under the note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on the 17 day of December, 2021, The default(s) referred to in paragraph III must be cured by the 6 day of December, 2021, (11 days before the sale date), to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before the 6 day of December, 2021,(11 days before the sale date), the default(s) as set forth in paragraph III is/are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after the 6 day of December, 2021,(11 days before the sale date), and before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor, or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. For further information please call the number listed below: United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development Housing Service, c/o Central Servicing Center, United States Department of Agriculture, P.O. Box 66889, St. Louis, Missouri, 63166 (360) 704-7760 Loss Mitigation Department. VI. A written notice of default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following addresses: PO BOX 735, Ilwaco, WA 98624; 2201 Redwing Way, Ilwaco, WA 98624, by both first-class and certified mail on the 26 day of March, 2021 proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served on the 29 day of March, 2021 with said written notice of default or the written notice of default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. United States Department of Agriculture, acting through the State Director, USDA Rural Development of Washington State 1835 Black Lake BLVD, Ste B, Olympia, WA 98512-5715 (360) 428-7684. X. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date on this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE. Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission Telephone: 206-464-7139 Web site: http://www.wshfc.org/buyers/counseling.htm. The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development Telephone: (202) 708-1112 Web site: https://www.hud.gov/ The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys Telephone: 1-877-894-4663 Web site: https://dfi.wa.gov/documents/homeownership/foreclosure-faimess-act- brochure.pdf. XI. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS. The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant- occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 1.24.060.
Published Nov. 17 and Dec. 8, 2021
Legal No. 250-21
