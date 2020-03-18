NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee will on the 17th day of April, 2020, at the hour of 10 o’clock a.m., at the front entrance of the Pacific County Courthouse, 300 Memorial Drive, South Bend, Washington, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County of Pacific, State of Washington, to-wit: Description of Property: Tax Parcel #77012005007, Brief Legal: Lot 7 Blk 5 Div-12 Surfside Estates. Full Legal: Lot 7, Block 5, Division 12 of Surfside Estates per plat thereof recorded in Volume H of Plats at page 62 and 63, records of Pacific County, Washington; Which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated recorded on April 17, 2014 under Auditor’s File No. 3151723, records of Pacific County, Washington, from Whishon Company as Grantor, to Pacific County Title Company as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of Steve Shaffer, as Beneficiary. II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust. III. The defaults for which this foreclosure is made are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: Payments in Default: Failure to pay the following past due amounts, which are in arrears: Promissory Note Installments, Principal balance, $13,900.00; Less payments made April 2014-March 2015: -1,989.92; Balance as of due date November 10, 2015: $11,910.08; Interest 2016-2019: $11,180.92. BALANCE AND DEFAULT INTEREST AS OF NOVEMBER 10, 2015 TO PRESENT: $23,091.00. Other Charges: a. Title Report N/A; b. Recording fees 100.00; c. Posting of Notices (Estimated) 130.00; d. Photocopying Expenses (Estimated) N/A; e. Postage Expenses (Estimated) 8.00; f. Attorney Fee 3,500.00; TOTAL CHARGES, COSTS AND FEES: $3,738.00. TOTAL AMOUNT DUE: $26,829.00. IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: Principal $11,910.08 together with interest as provided in the note or other instrument secured from the 10th day of November, 2015, and such other costs and fees as are due under the note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation se-cured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, ex-press or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on the 17th day of April, 2020. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by the 6th day of April, 2020 (11 days before sale date), to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before the 6th day of April, 2020, the defaults as set forth in Paragraph III and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after the 6th day of April, 2020, and before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, and Guarantor, or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and the Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written notice of default was transmitted by the Beneficiaries or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address: Grantor/Borrower, Whishon Co., Pavel Bulubenchi, Agent, 14855 SE Summerland Lane, Milwaukie, OR 97267; By both first-class and certified mail on the 2nd day of December, 2019, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the written notice of default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above on the 5th day of December, 2019, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service by posting. VII. The Trustee, whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone re-questing it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having objection to the sale on any grounds, whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.
TRUSTEE, William Penoyar, Attorney at Law, P.O. Box 425, 504 W. Robert Bush Drive, South Bend, WA 98586
Published March 18, and April 8, 2020
Legal 50-20
