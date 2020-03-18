NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee will, on the 17th day of April, 2020, at the hour of 9:00 a.m., at or inside the main entrance to the County Courthouse, at 300 Memorial Drive, in the City of South Bend, County of Pacific, State of Washington, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County of Grays Harbor, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT 11 IN BLOCK 2 OF GOLDENWOOD TRACTS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN THE OFFICE OF THE AUDITOR OF PACIFIC COUNTY, WASHINGTON. commonly known as: 2814 357TH Lane, Ocean Park, Washington 98640, which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated September 6, 2016, and recorded on September 7, 2016, records of Pacific County, Washington, under Auditor's File No. 3167800 wherein WA-SUT TRUST was the named beneficiary. A Modification & Amendment of Deed of Trust and Promissory Note dated July 6, 2018, was entered into between LORI ANN BAUMGARTNER and WASUT TRUST and recorded on July 31, 2018, records of Pacific County Washington, under Auditor’s File No. 3181085. The beneficial interest held by WASUT TRUST was assigned to NWC RECEIVABLES TRUST C/O DEED STREET CAPITAL, LLC by Assignment of Deed of Trust dated July 19, 2018, and recorded on July 31, 2018, records of Pacific County, Washington, under Auditor’s File No. 3181086. II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust or the Beneficiary’s successor is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any court by reason of the Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust. III. The defaults for which this foreclosure is made are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: Monthly Payments: October 2018 $633.29, November 2018 $633.29, December 2018, $633.29, January 2019 $633.29, February 2019 $633.29, March 2019 $633.29, April 2019 $633.29, May 2019 $633.29, June 2019 $633.29, July 2019 $633.29, August 2019 $633.29, September 2019 $633.29, October 2019 $633.29, November 2019, $633.29 TOTAL: $8,866.06 IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: principal balance of $79,758.12, together with interest as provided in the note or other instrument secured from the 6th day of September, 2016, and such other costs and fees as are due under the note or other instrument secured and as are provided by statute. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on the 17th day of April, 2020. The defaults referred to in paragraph III, together with any subsequent payments, late charges, advances, costs, and fees thereafter due, must be cured by the 6th day of April, 2020, (11 days before the sale date), to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before the 6th day of April, 2020, (11 days before the sale date), the defaults as set forth in paragraph III, together with any subsequent payments, late charges, advances, costs, and fees thereafter due, are cured, and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after the 6th day of April, 2020 (11 days before the sale date), and before the sale by the Grantor or the Grantor’s successor-in-interest or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Grantor or the Grantor’s successor-in-interest at the following address: P.O. Box 741, Ocean Park, WA 98640, by both first class and certified mail, on the 18th day of October, 2019, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee. The written notice of default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, on the 24th day of October, 2019, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such posting. VII. The Trustee, whose name and address is set forth below, will provide in writing to anyone requesting it a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through, or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS The purchaser at the trustee's sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants and tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants and tenants by summary proceedings under the unlawful detainer act, chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.
DATED: February 25, 2020.
Zachary D. Edwards, Address: 120 East First Street, Aberdeen, WA 98520
Telephone: 360-533-2865
Published March 18 and April 8, 2020
Legal No. 065-20
