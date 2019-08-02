Reference: Noyta Sem, 47670609
Reference No(s) of Documents / Deed of Trust Assigned or Released: 3104681
Document Title: NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
Grantor: Noyta Sem, as Her Sole and Separate Property
Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust: Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB D/B/A Christiana Trust Not in its Individual Capacity but Solely as Trustee for Winsted Funding Trust 2016-3
Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Weinstein & Riley, P.S.
Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Planet Home Lending, LLC; Grantee: Noyta Sem, as Her Sole and Separate Property; Abbreviated Legal Description as Follows: Lot 8 & 9, Block 6; RAYMOND 2ND ADDITION
Assessor’s Property Tax Parcel/Account No(s): 72042006008
WE ARE A DEBT COLLECTOR. THIS COMMUNICATION IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Weinstein & Riley, P.S. will on August 9, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the entrance to the Courthouse located at 300 Memorial Avenue, South Bend, WA 98586 located at Pacific County, State of Washington, sell at public auction to the highest bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real property, situated in Pacific County, State of Washington, to-wit; Lots 8 and 9 in Block 6 of the Second Addition to Raymond, according to the plat thereof on file in the Auditor of Pacific County, Washington. More Accurately Described As: Lots 8 and 9 in Block 6 of the Second Addition to Raymond, according to the plat thereof on file in Volume D-2 of Plats, Page 94, in the office of the Auditor of Pacific County, Washington, which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated June 29, 2007, recorded July 17, 2007, under Recorder’s/Auditor’s File Number 3104681 records of Pacific County, Washington, from Noyta Sem, as Her Sole and Separate Property, as Grantor, to Stewart Title and Escrow, as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), as designated nominee for Countrywide Home Loan, Inc. as Beneficiary. Said Deed of Trust was assigned to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB D/B/A Christiana Trust Not in its Individual Capacity but Solely as Trustee for Winsted Funding Trust 2016-3 on July 14, 2017 under Auditor’s/Recorder’s File Number 3173592. Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB D/B/A Christiana Trust Not in its Individual Capacity but Solely as Trustee for Winsted Funding Trust 2016-3 is the current beneficiary of the Deed of Trust. The sale will be made without any warranty concerning the title to, or the condition of the property. II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: i) Failure to pay the following amounts, now in arrears: Amount due to reinstate by March 29, 2019. Monthly Payments: Delinquent Monthly Payments Due: From 03/01/2018 through 03/01/2019; 102 payment(s) at $1,332.37; 12 payment(s) at $1,332.38; 18 payment(s) at $1,332.37; 1 payment(s) at $1,350.95 ; Total: $177,223.91. Accrued Late Charges: $613.58; Recoverable Balance: $7,805.83; Foreclosure Fees & Costs $1,777.05; Subtotal: $187,420.37; Less Suspense Balance: -($659.02); TOTAL DEFAULT: $186,761.35. IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is $130,865.09, together with interest from February 1, 2008 as provided in the note or other instrument, and such other costs and fees as are due under the note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on August 2, 2019. The payments, late charges, or other defaults must be cured by July 29, 2019 (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before July 29, 2019 (11 days before the sale date) the default(s) as set forth in paragraph III, together with any subsequent payments, late charges, or other defaults, is/are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be with cashier’s or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after July 29, 2019 (11 days before the sale date), and before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor, or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written notice of default was transmitted by the beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address(es): See ‘Mailing List’ attached hereto and incorporated herein by this reference, by both first-class and certified mail on January 28, 2019, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served on January 28, 2019, with said written notice of default or the written notice of default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objection if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS. The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale, the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. If the Trustee’s Sale is set aside for any reason, the submitted bid will be forthwith returned without interest and the bidder will have no right to purchase the property. Recovery of the bid amount without interest constitutes the limit of the bidder’s recourse against the Trustee and/or the Beneficiary. XI. NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS AND PARTIES WHO ARE GUARANTORS OF THE OBLIGATIONS SECURED BY THIS DEED OF TRUST: (1) The Guarantor may be liable for a deficiency judgment to the extent the sale price obtained at the Trustee’s Sale is less than the debt secured by the Deed of Trust; (2) The Guarantor has the same rights to reinstate the debt, cure the default, or repay the debt as is given to the grantor in order to avoid the trustee’s sale; (3) The Guarantor will have no right to redeem the property after the Trustee’s Sale; (4) Subject to such longer periods as are provided in the Washington Deed of Trust Act, Chapter 61.24 RCW, any action brought to enforce a guaranty must be commenced within one year after the Trustee’s Sale, or the last Trustee’s Sale under any deed of trust granted to secure the same debt; and (5) In any action for a deficiency, the Guarantor will have the right to establish the fair value of the property as of the date of the Trustee’s Sale, less prior liens and encumbrances, and to limit its liability for a deficiency to the difference between the debt and the greater of such fair value or the sale price paid at the Trustee’s Sale, plus interest and costs. XII. NOTICE THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date on this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE. Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Telephone: (1-877-894-4663); Website: http://www.wshfc.org/buyers/counseling.htm; The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Telephone: (1-800-569-4287) Website: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc. The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: (1-800-606-4819)Website: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear. For Sales questions and concerns: Email Address: FCLsalesNW@w-legal.com; DATED: March 29, 2019. WEINSTEIN & RILEY, P.S., Successor Trustee, By: Daniel Ross, Director, 2001 Western Avenue Suite 400, Seattle, WA 98121. 206-269-3490. FCLsalesNW@w-legal.com. ‘Mailing List’ Noyta Sem, 420 12th St, Raymond, WA 98577; Jane/John Doe, Unknown Spouse of Noyta Sem, 420 12th St, Raymond, WA 98577.
Published July 10 and July 31, 2019
Legal No. 150-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.