NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE OF COMMERCIAL LOAN(S) PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON CHAPTER 61.24 ET. SEQ. TS No: 19-00110-2 Loan No: 131462649-9001 Grantor: GEORGE G BLAKESLEE AND CANDACE CARTEEN, HUSBAND AND WIFE Current beneficiary of the deed of trust: UMPQUA BANK, AS SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST BY MERGER TO STERLING SAVINGS BANK Current trustee of the deed of trust: FIDELITY NATIONAL TITLE INSURANCE COMPANY Current mortgage servicer of the deed of trust: UMPQUA BANK Reference number of the deed of trust: 3093207 Parcel number(s): 10113342009 and 10113342105 I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee will on October 4, 2019, at the hour of 10:00 AM, at the entrance to the Courthouse, located at 300 Memorial Avenue, South Bend, WA, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County(ies) of Pacific, State of Washington, to-wit: PARCEL 1 COMMENCING AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE INTERSECTION OF SPRUCE AND FIRST STREETS IN THE PLAT OF ILWACO, PACIFIC COUNTY, WASHINGTON; THENCE EAST ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SPRUCE STREET 125 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT. OF BEGINNING; THENCE NORTH PARALLEL WITH FIRST STREET 100 FEET; THENCE EAST PARALLEL WITH SPRUCE STREET 35 FEET; THENCE SOUTH PARALLEL WITH FIRST STREET 100 FEET TO THE NORTH LINE OF SPRUCE STREET; THENCE WEST ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SPRUCE STREET 35 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; PARCEL 2 BEGINNING AT A POINT 100 FEET EAST OF THE INTERSECTION OF THE EAST LINE OF FIRST STREET AND THE NORTH SIDE OF SPRUCE STREET; THENCE NORTH 100 FEET; THENCE EAST 25 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 100 FEET TO THE SAID NORTH LINE OF SPRUCE STREET; THENCE WEST 25 FEET TO THE PLACE OF BEGINNING, BEING A PORTION OF BLOCK “A” OF THE TOWN OF ILWACO ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN THE OFFICE OF THE AUDITOR OF PACIFIC COUNTY, WASHINGTON. which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated May 26, 2006, recorded June 9, 2006, under Auditor’s File No. 3093207 records of Pacific County, WA from GEORGE G BLAKESLEE AND CANDACE CARTEEN, HUSBAND AND WIFE as Grantor(s), to TRUSTEE SERVICES INC., as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of Sterling Savings Bank, as Beneficiary More commonly known as 112 SPRUCE STREET E, ILWACO, WA II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrowers’ or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: failed to pay payments which became due; and all subsequent payments; together with late charges due; failed to pay advances made by the beneficiary; Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: The total amount of payments due is: $6,158.36; the total amount of late charges due is $307.92; the total amount of advances made is/are $9,026.00. IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: Principal $157,566.94, together with interest as provided in the note or other instrument secured from February 1, 2019, and such other costs and fees as are due under the note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V. The above described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on October 4, 2019. The defaults referred to in paragraph III must be cured by September 23, 2019, (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before September 23, 2019 (11 days before the sale), the default(s) as set forth in paragraph III is/are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after September 23, 2019 (11 days before the sale date), and before the sale, by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor, or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address (is): GEORGE G BLAKESLEE 114-124 SPRUCE STREET ILWACO, WA 98624 GEORGE G BLAKESLEE PO BOX 370 OCEAN PARK, WA 98640-0370 GEORGE G BLAKESLEE 35123 “H” PLACE OCEAN PARK, WA 98640 CANDACE CARTEEN, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF GEORGE G BLAKESLEE JR 114-124 S SPRUCE ST ILWACO, WA 98624 CANDACE CARTEEN, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF GEORGE G. BLAKESEE, JR. PO BOX 370 OCEAN PARK, WA 98640-0370 CANDACE CARTEEN, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF GEORGE G. BLAKESLEE JR. 1502 N DURANT STREET APARTMENT 101 SANTA ANA, CA 92706 CANDANCE CARTEEN, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF GEORGE G BLAKESLEE JR. 112 SPRUCE STREET E ILWACO, WA 98624 CANDACE CARTEEN 114-124 SPRUCE STREET ILWACO, WA 98624 CANDACE CARTEEN PO BOX 370 OCEAN PARK, WA 98640-0370 CANDACE CARTEEN 112 SPRUCE STREET E ILWACO, WA 98624 CANDACE CARTEEN 35123 H PLACE OCEAN PARK, WA 98640 CANDACE CARTEEN 112 SPRUCE STREET ILWACO, WA 98624 CANDACE CARTEEN 1502 N DURANT STREET APARTMENT 101 SANTA ANA, CA 92706 CURRENT OCCUPANT 112 SPRUCE STREET E ILWACO, WA 98624 CURRENT OCCUPANT 114-124 S SPRUCE ST ILWACO, WA 98624 THE HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF GEORGE G. BLAKESLEE JR PO BOX 370 OCEAN PARK, WA 98640 THE ESTATE OF GEORGE G. BLAKESLEE JR. PO BOX 370 OCEAN PARK, WA 98640 THE ESTATE OF GEORGE G BLAKESLEE JR 112 SPRUCE STREET E ILWACO, WA 98624 THE ESTATE OF GEORGE G. BLAKESLEE JR 114-124 SPRUCE ST. ILWACO, WA 98624 THE HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF GEORGE G BLAKESLEE JR 114-124 SPRUCE ST. ILWACO, WA 98624 THE HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF GEORGE G. BLAKESLEE JR. 112 SPRUCE STREET E ILWACO, WA 98624 THE HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF GEORGE G BLAKESLEE JR 35123 “H” PLACE OCEAN PARK, WA 98640 by both first class and certified mail on May 23, 2019, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served on May 22, 2019, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objection to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS - The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under the chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060; SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.servicelinkasap.com AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 714.730.2727 DATED: June 27, 2019 FIDELITY NATIONAL TITLE INSURANCE COMPANY, Trustee 1101 Investment Blvd., Suite 170 El Dorado Hills, CA 95762 Phone No: 916-636-0114 Sara Berens, Authorized Signature ADDRESS FOR PROCESS SERVICE: Fidelity National Title Insurance Company Attn: Trustee Services Dept 701 Fifth Ave, Suite 2700 Seattle, WA 98104 Local Phone: 206-628-5666 Reference: FNTIC CATS#: 19-00110-2 Further Contact (GAL): Sara Berens 916-636-0114 A-4698415 09/04/2019, 09/25/2019
Published Sept. 4 and Sept. 25, 2109
Legal No. 300-19
