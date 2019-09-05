TS No WA08000398-18-1 TO No 180452307-WA-MSO NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON CHAPTER 61.24 ET. SEQ. Grantor: WILLIAM RODNEY CARR AND LENA LEANNE CARR, HUSBAND AND WIFE Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust: OneMain Financial Services, Inc. Original Trustee of the Deed of Trust: PACIFIC COUNTY TITLE Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps Current Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc. Reference Number of the Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 3093781 Parcel Number: 71019015015 I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on September 6, 2019, 10:00 AM, on the front steps main entrance Pacific County Courthouse, 300 Memorial Ave, South Bend, WA, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, the undersigned Trustee, will sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable, in the form of cash, or cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of Pacific, State of Washington, to-wit: LOTS 15, 16 AND THE SOUTHWESTERLY HALF OF LOT 17 ALL IN BLOCK 15, OF THE CORRECTED PLAT OF SOUTH BEND, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF NOW ON RECORD IN VOLUME D-1 OF PLATS AT PAGE 52 IN THE OFFICE OF THE AUDITOR OF PACIFIC COUNTY, WASHINGTON. TOGETHERWITH 10 FEET OF CENTRAL AVENUE VACATED BY SOUTH BEND CITY ORDINANCE NO. 755, ACCRUING THERETO BY OPERATION OF LAW APN: 71019015015 More commonly known as 317 CENTRAL AVE, SOUTH BEND, WA 98586 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated June 26, 2006, executed by WILLIAM RODNEY CARR AND LENA LEANNE CARR, HUSBAND AND WIFE as Trustor(s), to secure obligations in favor of AMERICAN GENERAL HOME EQUITY, INC. as original Beneficiary recorded June 29, 2006 as Instrument No. 3093781 and that said Deed of Trust was modified by Modification Agreement and recorded August 12, 2013 as Instrument Number 3147257 and the beneficial interest was assigned to OneMain Financial Services, Inc. and recorded January 4, 2018 as Instrument Number 3177015 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Pacific County, Washington. II. No action commenced by OneMain Financial Services, Inc., the current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrowers’ or Grantors’ default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: FAILURE TO PAY WHEN DUE THE FOLLOWING AMOUNTS WHICH ARE NOW IN ARREARS: DELINQUENT PAYMENT INFORMATION From September 1, 2017 To April 26, 2019 Number of Payments 7 $672.10 11 $682.13 2 $695.68 Total $13,599.49 LATE CHARGE INFORMATION September 1, 2017 April 26, 2019 $0.00 PROMISSORY NOTE INFORMATION Note Dated: June 26, 2006 Note Amount:$92,796.23 Interest Paid To: August 1, 2017 Next Due Date: September 1, 2017 Current Beneficiary: OneMain Financial Services, Inc. Contact Phone No: (888) 349-8955 Address: 3217 S. Decker Lake Dr., Salt Lake City, UT 84119 IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $88,719.27, together with interest as provided in the Note or other instrument secured, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V. The above described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on September 6, 2019. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by August 26, 2019, (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before August 26, 2019 (11 days before the sale) the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustees’ fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers’ or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the August 26, 2019 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the current Beneficiary, OneMain Financial Services, Inc. or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address(es): ADDRESS LENA LEANNE CARR 317 CENTRAL AVE, SOUTH BEND, WA 98586 LENA LEANNE CARR 2242 MICHIGAN AVE., RAYMOND, WA 98577 LENA LEANNE CARR 3120 14TH AVE SE, ALBANY, OR 97322-6906 LENA LEANNE CARR 37090 GILKEY RD, SCIO, OR 97374-0000 LENA LEANNE CARR 505 GEARY ST SE, ALBANY, OR 97321 WILLIAM RODNEY CARR 317 CENTRAL AVE, SOUTH BEND, WA 98586 WILLIAM RODNEY CARR 2242 MICHIGAN AVE., RAYMOND, WA 98577 WILLIAM RODNEY CARR 3120 14TH AVE SE, ALBANY, OR 97322-6906 WILLIAM RODNEY CARR 37090 GILKEY RD, SCIO, OR 97374-0000 WILLIAM RODNEY CARR 505 GEARY ST SE, ALBANY, OR 97321 by both first class and certified mail on March 21, 2019, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place March 21, 2019 on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustees’ Sale. X. Notice to Occupants or Tenants. The purchaser at the Trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. Notice to Borrower(s) who received a letter under RCW 61.24.031: THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date on this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you might eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Telephone: (877) 894-4663 or (800) 606-4819 Website: www.wshfc.org The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Telephone: (800) 569-4287 Website: www.hud.gov The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: (800) 606-4819 Website: www.homeownership.wa.gov Dated: April 29, 2019 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as Duly Appointed Successor Trustee By: Alan Burton, Vice President MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps 500 Union Street, Suite 620 Seattle, WA 98101 Toll Free Number: (844) 367-8456 TDD: (800) 833-6388 For Reinstatement/Pay Off Quotes, contact MTC Financial Inc. DBA Trustee CorpsOrder Number 59218, Pub Dates: 08/07/2019, 08/28/2019, CHINOOK OBSERVER
Published Aug. 7 and Aug. 28, 2019
Legal No. 270-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.