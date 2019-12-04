TS No WA07000067-19-1 TO No 190762573-WA-MSO NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON CHAPTER 61.24 ET. SEQ. Grantor: JESSE M STROPE AS HIS SEPARATE ESTATE Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust: Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. as Trustee for Mortgage Assets Management Series I Trust Original Trustee of the Deed of Trust: PLACER TITLE COMPANY Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps Current Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Celink Reference Number of the Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 3121112 Parcel Number: 12112113027 / 61211211327 I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on December 6, 2019, 10:00 AM, on the front steps main entrance Pacific County Courthouse, 300 Memorial Ave, South Bend, WA, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, the undersigned Trustee, will sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable, in the form of cash, or cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of Pacific, State of Washington, to-wit: THAT PORTION OF SECTION 21, TOWNSHIP 12 NORTH, RANGE 11 WEST OF W.M., PACIFIC COUNTY, WASHINGTON, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE QUARTER CORNER COMMON TO SECTIONS 16 AND 21 OF SAID TOWNSHIP AND RANGE; THENCE ALONG THE PHYSICAL CENTERLINE OF SAID SOUTH 03°48`29” WEST 1308.30 FEET TO THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 21; THENCE SOUTH 86°16`37” EAST 665.86 FEET ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE TRACT HEREIN DESCRIBED; THENCE CONTINUING SOUTH 86°16`37” EAST 364.87 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 03°47`59” WEST 653.30 FEET; THENCE NORTH 86°19`20” WEST 348.92 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 03°48`15” WEST 633.60 FEET TO THE NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF JOE JOHNS COUNTY ROAD; THENCE ALONG SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY NORTH 86°22`04” WEST 16.00 FEET; THENCE NORTH 03°48`15” EAST 1287.24 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, EXCEPTING THEREFROM THAT PORTION CONVEYED TO PACIFIC COUNTY BY DEED RECORDED IN VOLUME 8206 AT PAGE 324, RECORDS OF THE AUDITOR OF PACIFIC COUNTY, WASHINGTON, ALSO EXCEPTING THEREFROM THAT PORTION CONVEYED TO PACIFIC COUNTY FOR ADDITIONAL RIGHT-OF-WAY ALONG JOE JOHNS ROAD AND RECORDED IN VOLUME 8206 OF DEEDS AT PAGE 323, RECORDS OF PACIFIC COUNTY, WASHINGTON. APN: 12112113027 / 61211211327 More commonly known as 2311 JOE JOHNS ROAD, OCEAN PARK, WA 98640 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated July 22, 2009, executed by JESSE M STROPE AS HIS SEPARATE ESTATE as Trustor(s), to secure obligations in favor of FINANCIAL FREEDOM ACQUISITION LLC, A SUBSIDIARY OF ONEWEST BANK, FSB as original Beneficiary recorded July 29, 2009 as Instrument No. 3121112 and the beneficial interest was assigned to Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. as Trustee for Mortgage Assets Management Series I Trust and recorded April 17, 2019 as Instrument Number 3185909 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Pacific County, Washington. II. No action commenced by Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. as Trustee for Mortgage Assets Management Series I Trust, the current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrowers’ or Grantors’ default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failed to pay the principal balance which became all due and payable based upon the move-out by all mortgagors from the property, ceasing to use the property as the principal residence, pursuant to paragraph 7 under the Note, and pursuant to paragraph 9 of the Deed of Trust. PRINCIPAL AND INTEREST DUE INFORMATION Principal Balance as of July 30,2019 $210,740.07 Interest due through July 30, 2019 $13,283.89 TOTAL PRINCIPAL BALANCE AND INTEREST DUE $224,023.96 PROMISSORY NOTE INFORMATION Note Dated: July 22, 2009 Note Amount $319,500.00 Interest Paid To: October 7, 2016 Next Due Date: November 7, 2016 Current Beneficiary: Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. as Trustee for Mortgage Assets Management Series I Trust Contact Phone No: 800-441-4428 Address: 2900 ESPERANZA CROSSING, AUSTIN, TX 78758 IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $210,740.07, together with interest as provided in the Note or other instrument secured, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V. The above described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on December 6, 2019. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be paid by November 25, 2019, (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before November 25, 2019 (11 days before the sale) the default as set forth in Paragraph III is paid and the Trustees’ fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers’ or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the November 25, 2019 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the current Beneficiary, Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. as Trustee for Mortgage Assets Management Series I Trust or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address(es): ADDRESS JESSE M STROPE 2311 JOE JOHNS ROAD, OCEAN PARK, WA 98640 JESSE M STROPE PO BOX 1227, LONG BEACH, WA 98640 UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JESSE M STROPE 2311 JOE JOHNS ROAD, OCEAN PARK, WA 98640 UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JESSE M STROPE PO BOX 1227, LONG BEACH , WA 98640 by both first class and certified mail on May 31, 2019, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place May 31, 2019 on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustees’ Sale. X. Notice to Occupants or Tenants. The purchaser at the Trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. Notice to Borrower(s) who received a letter under RCW 61.24.031: THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. Dated: July 11, 2019 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as Duly Appointed Successor Trustee By: Alan Burton, Vice President MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps 500 Union Street, Suite 620 Seattle, WA 98101 Toll Free Number: (844) 367-8456 TDD: (800) 833-6388 For Pay Off Quotes, contact MTC Financial Inc. DBA Trustee CorpsOrder Number 61786, Pub Dates: 11/06/2019, 11/27/2019, CHINOOK OBSERVER
Published Nov. 6 and Nov. 27, 2019
Legal No. 380-19
