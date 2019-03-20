ORIGINAL TRUSTEE SALE RECORDED ON 11/26/2018 IN THE OFFICE OF THE PACIFIC COUNTY RECORDER. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE File No.:17-121151 Title Order No.:5002553-0011778e Grantor: James T. Jacques, as his separate estate Current beneficiary of the deed of trust: Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, d/b/a Christiana Trust as Owner Trustee of the Residential Credit Opportunities Trust III Current trustee of the deed of trust: Aztec Foreclosure Corporation of Washington Current mortgage servicer of the deed of trust: American Mortgage Investment Partners Reference number of the deed of trust: 3105457 Parcel number(s): 10110385152 Abbreviated legal description: Lot 2 SP 85 In 3-10-11 Commonly known as: 9912 Elm Lane, Long Beach, WA 98631 I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee, AZTEC FORECLOSURE CORPORATION OF WASHINGTON will on March 29, 2019, at the hour of 10:00 am on the front steps of the main entrance to the Pacific County Courthouse, 300 Memorial Avenue, South Bend, WA, State of Washington, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County of Pacific, State of Washington, to-wit: Described in the Deed of Trust as: New Parcel 2 of Survey recorded in Book 6 of Surveys page 107, formerly being Lot 2 and a portion of Lot 1 and Short Plat 85-15, and being a portion of Section 3, Township 10 North, Range 11 and Section 10, Township 10 North, Range 11 West of W.M., Pacific County, Washington. And more accurately described as: New Parcel 2 of Survey recorded in Book 6 of Surveys page 107, formerly being Lot 2 and a portion of Lot 1 of Short Plat 85-15, and being a portion of Section 3, Township 10 North, Range 11 West and Section 10, Township 10 North, Range 11 West of W.M., Pacific County, Washington, which is the subject of that certain Deed of Trust dated August 13, 2007, recorded August 15, 2007, under Auditor’s File No. 3105457, records of Pacific County, Washington, from James T. Jacques, as his separate estate as Grantor, to Pacific County Title Company as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of Beneficial Washington Inc. as Beneficiary, which as assigned by CitiBank, N.A. as Trustee for CMLTI Asset Trust, by Meridian Asset Services, Inc., its attorney-in-fact to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, d/b/a Christiana Trust as Owner Trustee of the Residential Credit Opportunities Trust III under an assignment recorded at Instrument No. 3174844. II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust. III. The Default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: Delinquent monthly payments from the June 17, 2016 installment on in the sum of $40,637.63 together with all fees, costs and or disbursements incurred or paid by the beneficiary and or trustee, their employees, agents or assigns. The Trustee’s fees and costs are estimated at $6,698.19 as of November 19, 2018. The amount to cure the default payments as of the date of this notice is $48,772.62. Payments and late charges may continue to accrue and additional advances to your loan may be made. It is necessary to contact the beneficiary or Trustee prior to the time you tender the reinstatement amount so that you may be advised of the exact amount you would be required to pay. IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: Principal Balance $160,740.16, together with interest in the Note or other instrument secured from May 17, 2016, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. The amount necessary to pay off the entire obligation secured by your Deed of Trust as the date of this notice is $205,232.83. Interest and late charges may continue to accrue and additional advances to your loan may be made. It is necessary to contact the beneficiary or Trustee prior to the time you tender the payoff amount so that you may be advised of the exact amount you would be required to pay. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty express or implied regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on March 29, 2019. The default(s) referred to in paragraph III, together with any subsequent payments, late charges, advances, costs and fees thereafter due, must be cured by March 18, 2019 (11 days before the sale date), to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before March 18, 2019 (11 days before the sale date), the default(s) as set forth in paragraph III, together with any subsequent payments, late charges, advances, costs and fees thereafter due, is/are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after March 18, 2019 (11 days before the sale date), and before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written notice of default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following addresses: The Estate of James T. Jacques 9912 Elm Lane Long Beach, WA 98631 The Heirs and Devisees of James T. Jacques 9912 Elm Lane Long Beach, WA 98631 Carola B. Jacques 9912 Elm Lane Long Beach, WA 98631 Carola B. Jacques 19612 Forest Park Dr NE Shoreline, WA 98155 Karine Ingraham, Daughter of James T. Jacques, deceased 19612 Forest Park Dr NE Shoreline, WA 98155 John Wagner, Son of James T. Jacques, deceased 9912 Elm Lane Long Beach, WA 98631 Emily Friddle, Daughter of James T. Jacques, deceased 1209 Goldfinch Ave SW Orting, WA 98360 Emily Friddle 4306 S Bell St Tacoma, WA 98418 Dorothy Sanderson, Mother of James T. Jacques, deceased 150 Beauvais Rd Kelso, WA 98626 Ashley Strobl, Daughter of James T. Jacques, deceased 6012 Maytown Rd SW Olympia, WA 98512 Nickolas Pardee, Son of James T. Jacques, deceased 11119 74th Ave E Puyallup, WA 98373 Kim Dunham, Daughter of James T. Jacques, deceased 4307 E Winfield Rd Mead, WA 99021 Kim Dunham 2111 E Rockwell Ave Spokane, WA 99207 by both first class and certified mail on October 15, 2018 proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served on October 17, 2018 with said written notice of default or the written notice of default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth above, and whose telephone number is (360) 253-8017 / (877) 430-4787 will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having an objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants, who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.60. XI. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date on this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Telephone (Toll-free): 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm. The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Telephone (Toll-free): 1-800-569-4287 or National Web site: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate= WA&filterSvc=dfc. The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone (Toll-Free): 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear XII. A list of the persons this Notice was sent to is attached hereto as exhibit “A”. EXHIBIT “A” The Estate of James T. Jacques 9912 Elm Lane Long Beach, WA 98631 The Heirs and Devisees of James T. Jacques 9912 Elm Lane Long Beach, WA 98631 Carola B. Jacques 9912 Elm Lane Long Beach, WA 98631 Carola B. Jacques 19612 Forest Park Dr NE Shoreline, WA 98155 Karine Ingraham, Daughter of James T. Jacques, deceased 19612 Forest Park Dr NE Shoreline, WA 98155 John Wagner, Son of James T. Jacques, deceased 9912 Elm Lane Long Beach, WA 98631 Occupant(s) 9912 Elm Lane Long Beach, WA 98631 Emily Friddle, Daughter of James T. Jacques, deceased 1209 Goldfinch Ave SW Orting, WA 98360 Emily Friddle 4306 S Bell St Tacoma, WA 98418 Dorothy Sanderson, Mother of James T. Jacques, deceased 150 Beauvais Rd Kelso, WA 98626 Ashley Strobl, Daughter of James T. Jacques, deceased 6012 Maytown Rd SW Olympia, WA 98512 Nickolas Pardee, Son of James T. Jacques, deceased 11119 74th Ave E Puyallup, WA 98373 Kim Dunham, Daughter of James T. Jacques, deceased 4307 E Winfield Rd Mead, WA 99021 Kim Dunham 2111 E Rockwell Ave Spokane, WA 99207 XIII. FAIR DEBT COLLECTION PRACTICES ACT NOTICE: AZTEC FORECLOSURE CORPORATION OF WASHINGTON is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. If a discharge has been obtained by any party through bankruptcy proceedings, this shall not be construed to be an attempt to collect the outstanding indebtedness or to hold you personally liable for the debt. DATED this 19th day of November, 2018 AZTEC FORECLOSURE CORPORATION OF WASHINGTON By: Inna D. Zagariya Vice President 1499 SE Tech Center Place, Suite 255 Vancouver, WA 98683 (360) 253-8017 / (877) 430-4787 ADDRESS FOR PERSONAL SERVICE Aztec Foreclosure Corporation of Washington 1499 SE Tech Center Place, Suite 255 Vancouver, WA 98683 STATE OF WASHINGTON ) ) SS. COUNTY OF CLARK ) This instrument was acknowledged before me this 19th day of November, 2018, by Inna D. Zagariya, Vice President. Natalie Taras Notary Public in and for the State of Washington My Commission Expires: 3/12/22 NOTARY PUBLIC STATE OF WASHINGTON NATALIE TARAS MY COMMISSION EXPIRES MARCH 12, 2022 NPP0344631 To: CHINOOK OBSERVER 02/27/2019, 03/20/2019
Published Feb. 27 and March 20, 2019
Legal No. 080-19
