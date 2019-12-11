NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. #144669 Grantor: Glen B. Adams, A Married Man as His Separate Estate Current beneficiary of the deed of trust: Ditech Financial Current trustee of the deed of trust: Christopher R. Greene, Attorney, The Mortgage Law Firm, PLLC Current mortgage servicer of the deed of trust: Ditech Financial, LLC Reference number of the deed of trust: 3165811 Parcel number(s): 75004010002 I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee will, on the 20th day of December, 2019, at the hour of 10 o’clock AM at the entrance to the Courthouse located at 300 Memorial Avenue, City of South Bend, State of Washington, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County of Pacific, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT 2, BLOCK 10, CLARK’S ADDITION TO OCEAN PARK, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME D-1 OF PLATS, PAGE 17, RECORDS OF PACIFIC COUNTY, WASHINGTON. The postal address of which is more commonly known as: 1312 265th Place, Ocean Park, WA 98640 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated May 16, 2016, recorded May 20, 2016, under Auditor’s File No. 3165811, records of Pacific County, Washington, from Glen B. Adams, A Married Man as His Separate Estate, as Grantor, Pacific County Title Company, as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Bank of the Pacific, as Beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was assigned, under an Assignment recorded October 9, 2018, as Instrument No. 3182434 of official records in the Office of the Auditor of Pacific County, Washington. II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: The current Beneficiary, Ditech Financial, LLC alleges that you are in default for the following reason(s): FAILURE TO PAY THE MONTHLY PAYMENT DUE OF PRINCIPAL AND INTEREST AND SUBSEQUENT INSTALLMENTS DUE THEREAFTER; PLUS LATE CHARGES; TOGETHER WITH ALL SUBSEQUENT SUMS ADVANCED BY BENEFICIARY PURSUANT TO THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF SAID DEED OF TRUST. Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: PAYOFF: Principal Balance: $68,849.43 TOTAL PAYOFF GOOD THROUGH AUGUST 31, 2019 $68,849.43 REINSTATEMENT: $525.73 Payment x 10 Months: $5,257.30 $530.46 Payment x 4 Months: $2,121.84 TOTAL REINSTATEMENT GOOD THROUGH AUGUST 31, 2019 $7,379.14 IV. In addition to the amount in arrears specified above, you are or may be obligated to pay the following charges, costs and fees to pay off or reinstate the Deed of Trust: OTHER PAYOFF CHARGES: Including Interest, Trustee Fees Recording Fees, Mailing Fees, and Attorney’s Fees and Costs: $8,613.81 TOTAL PAYOFF FEES AND COSTS GOOD THROUGH AUGUST 31, 2019 $8,613.81 OTHER REINSTATEMENT CHARGES: Including Trustee Fees, Recording Fees, Mailing Fees, and Attorney’s Fees and Costs: $3,670.83 TOTAL REINSTATEMENT FEES AND COSTS GOOD THROUGH AUGUST 31, 2019 $3,670.83 V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on the 20th day of December, 2019. The default(s) referred to in paragraph III must be cured by the 9th day of December, 2019, (11 days before the sale date), to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before the 9th day of December, 2019, (11 days before the sale date), the default(s) as set forth in paragraph III is/are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after the 9th day of December, 2019, (11 days before the sale date), and before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor, or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written notice of default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following addresses: Glen Adams 1312 265th Place Ocean Park, WA 98640 Christine Adams 1312 265th Place Ocean Park, WA 98640 Current Occupant 1312 265th Place Ocean Park, WA 98640 Glen Adams and Christine Adams 1312 265th Place Ocean Park, WA 98640 All Unknown Persons, Parties, or Occupants 1312 265th Place Ocean Park, WA 98640 by both first-class and certified mail on the 10th day of May, 2019, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served on the 10th day of May, 2019, with said written notice of default or the written notice of default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. CHRISTOPHER R. GREENE, ATTORNEY THE MORTGAGE LAW FIRM, PLLC 1212 N. Washington Street, #308 Spokane, WA 99201 Phone: (509)-866-5375 COMPLIANCE WITH RCW 61.24.031, RCW 61.24.040 AND RCW 61.24.163, IF APPLICABLE: For owner-occupied residential real property, before the Notice of Trustee’s Sale is recorded, transmitted, or served, the beneficiary has complied with RCW 61.24.031, RCW 61,24.040, and, if applicable, RCW 61.24.163. Dated: August 1, 2019 Christopher R. Greene, As Duly Appointed Successor Trustee By: Christopher R. Greene Title: Successor Trustee A-FN4702013 11/20/2019, 12/11/2019
Published Nov. 20 and Dec. 11, 2019
Legal No. 389-19
