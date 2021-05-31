NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE. I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee will, on the 30th day of June, 2021, at the hour of 9:00 a.m., at or inside the main entrance to the County Courthouse, at 300 Memorial Drive, in the City of South Bend, County of Pacific, State of Washington, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County of Pacific, State of Washington, to-wit: Lot 9 in Block 8 of Surfside Estates Division No. 16, per plat thereof on file in Volume J of Plats at pages 4 and 5, records of Pacific County, Washington, commonly known as: 2205 301st Place, Ocean Park, WA 98640, which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated August 28, 2009, recorded August 28, 2009, under Auditor’s File No. 3121696, records of Pacific County, Washington, from Bryan D. Jameson and Rita D. Jameson, husband and wife, as Grantor, to Pacific County Title Company as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of Arvid Blix and Barbara Blix, husband and wife, as Beneficiary. Zachary D. Edwards with Ingram, Zelasko & Goodwin, LLP was appointed successor Trustee under said Deed of Trust by instrument recorded November 2, 2020, under Auditor’s File No. 3197662. II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust or the Beneficiary’s successor is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any court by reason of the Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust. III. The defaults for which this foreclosure is made is failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: Monthly Payments: Per the promissory note, the entire balance of principal and interest was due by September 15, 2019. Total amount of principal in arrears: $48,532.87; Late Charges: Through September 15, 2019: $2,038.38; Property Taxes: Delinquent real estate taxes for 2020: $1,170.98; TOTAL MONTHLY PAYMENTS, LATE CHARGES, RESERVE ACCOUNT SHORTAGE AND ADVANCES: $51,742.23. IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: principal balance of $48,532.87, together with interest as provided in the note or other instrument secured from the 15th day of September, 2019, and such other costs and fees as are due under the note or other instrument secured and as are provided by statute. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on the 30th day of June, 2021. The defaults referred to in paragraph III, together with any subsequent payments, late charges, advances, costs, and fees thereafter due, must be cured by the 19th day of June, 2021, (11 days before the sale date), to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before the 19th day of June, 2021, (11 days before the sale date), the defaults as set forth in paragraph III, together with any subsequent payments, late charges, advances, costs, and fees thereafter due, are cured, and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after the 19th day of June, 2021 (11 days before the sale date), and before the sale by the Grantor or the Grantor’s successor-in-interest or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Grantor or the Grantor’s successor-in-interest at the following addresses: 2205 301st Place, Ocean Park, WA 98640; P.O. Box 1490, Ocean Park, WA 98640; by both first class and certified mail, on the 23rd day of December, 2020, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee. The written notice of default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, on the 26th day of December, 2021, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such posting. VII. The Trustee, whose name and address is set forth below, will provide in writing to anyone requesting it a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through, or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS. The purchaser at the trustee's sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants and tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants and tenants by summary proceedings under the unlawful detainer act, chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date on this notice to pursue mediation.DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE. Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm; United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-877-741-3281. The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Toll-free: 1-800-606-4819; http://nwjustice.org/what-clear
DATED: February 2, 2021.
/s/ Zachary D. Edwards, Address: 120 East First Street, Aberdeen, WA 98520. Telephone: 360-533-2865
Published June 2, and June 23, 2021
Legal No. 135-21
