TS No WA07000116-16-2 TO No 200286620-WA-MSO NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON CHAPTER 61.24 ET. SEQ. Grantor: NITA ROSSELLI, A SINGLE WOMAN Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust: Nationstar Mortgage LLC DBA Champion Mortgage Company Original Trustee of the Deed of Trust: LS TITLE OF WASHINGTON Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps Current Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Champion Mortgage LLC Reference Number of the Deed of Trust: as Instrument Number 3165543 Parcel Number: 71015062008 I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on February 26, 2021, 10:00 AM, on the front steps main entrance Pacific County Courthouse, 300 Memorial Ave, South Bend, WA, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, the undersigned Trustee, will sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable, in the form of cash, or cashier's check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of Pacific, State of Washington, to-wit: LOTS 8, 9, 23, 24 AND 25 IN BLOCK 62 OF SOUTH BEND LAND COMPANY`S FIRST ADDITION TO SOUTH BEND, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN THE OFFICE OF THE AUDITOR OF PACIFIC COUNTY, WASHINGTON APN: 71015062008 More commonly known as 818 WYOMING STREET, RAYMOND, WA 98577 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated October 19, 2007, executed by NITA ROSSELLI, A SINGLE WOMAN as Trustor(s), to secure obligations in favor of COUNTRYWIDE BANK, FSB as original Beneficiary recorded November 1, 2007 as Instrument No. 3107490 and the beneficial interest was assigned to Champion Mortgage Company and recorded November 19, 2012 as Instrument Number 3142283 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Pacific County, Washington. II. No action commenced by Nationstar Mortgage LLC DBA Champion Mortgage Company, the current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrowers' or Grantors' default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failed to pay the principal balance which became all due and payable based upon the death of all mortgagors, pursuant to paragraph 7 under the Note, and pursuant to paragraph 9 of the Deed of Trust. PRINCIPAL AND INTEREST DUE INFORMATION Principal Balance as of October 31, 2020 $90,608.66 Interest due through October 31, 2020 $24,999.48 TOTAL PRINCIPAL BALANCE AND INTEREST DUE: $115,608.14 PROMISSORY NOTE INFORMATION Note Dated: October 19, 2007 Note Amount:$192,000.00 Interest Paid To: December 19, 2019 Next Due Date: January 19, 2020 Current Beneficiary: Nationstar Mortgage LLC DBA Champion Mortgage Company Contact Phone No: (866) 654-0020 Address: 8950 Cypress Waters Blvd., Coppell, TX 75019 IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $90,608.66, together with interest as provided in the Note or other instrument secured, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V. The above described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on February 26, 2021. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be paid by February 15, 2021, (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before February 15, 2021 (11 days before the sale) the default as set forth in Paragraph III is paid and the Trustees' fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers' or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the February 15, 2021 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the current Beneficiary, Nationstar Mortgage LLC DBA Champion Mortgage Company or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address(es): ADDRESS NITA ROSSELLI 818 WYOMING STREET, RAYMOND, WA 98577 NITA ROSSELLI C/O KATHERINE MAUCHAMER ATTORNEY GENERAL, OF WASHINGTON STATE, 818 WYOMING STREET, RAYMOND, WA 98577-9641 UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF NITA ROSSELLI 818 WYOMING STREET, RAYMOND, WA 98577 by both first class and certified mail on September 21, 2020, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted September 18, 2020 in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustees' Sale. X. Notice to Occupants or Tenants. The purchaser at the Trustee's sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. Notice to Borrower(s) who received a letter under RCW 61.24.031: THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. Dated: October 22, 2020 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as Duly Appointed Successor Trustee By: Alan Burton, Vice President MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps 500 Union Street, Suite 620 Seattle, WA 98101 Toll Free Number: (844) 367-8456 TDD: (800) 833-6388 For Pay Off Quotes, contact MTC Financial Inc. DBA Trustee CorpsOrder Number 73026, Pub Dates: 01/27/2021, 02/17/2021, CHINOOK OBSERVER
Published January 27 and February 17, 2021
Legal No. 010-21
