NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC
NOTICE: PESTICIDE APPLICATION
Ocean Beach School District will be applying herbicides to Sheldon Field grounds in Ocean Park, WA during the week of February 15th of this year.
OCEAN BEACH SCHOOL DISTRICT PESTICIDE USE
The Ocean Beach School District currently uses pesticides in and around all landscape areas, parking areas, and athletic fields owned by the district. The pesticides currently used are herbicides to control vegetation. Practices are followed using the general document recommended by the Washington State Dept. of Agriculture for Integrated Pest Management. A licensed WSDA Public Applicator applies all pesticides.
All precautions regarding chemicals used and application procedures are followed to the extreme to ensure the utmost safety for students, staff, and the public. When pesticides are applied, signs are posted as notice to stay out of the area. “Notice of Pesticide Application” will be posted 48 hours before application at all site offices and entrance areas.
Students, parents, and employees of Ocean Beach School District have the right to individual notification. Notify the Ocean Beach School District Administration Office for such requests.
It is the further intention of this District to use IPM (Integrated Pest Management) to the highest level to assure that chemical use is held to a minimum to enhance the safety and well being of the students, staff, and the public that use these facilities.
Further questions and, or concerns please contact the Ocean Beach School District Administration Office at (360)-642-3739 or Ocean Beach School District Building Maintenance Department (360)-355-7857.
Published Feb. 10, 2021
Legal No. 024-21
