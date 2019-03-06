NOTICE: Interested persons are invited to comment on the following wireless telecommunications facility named “PA36” proposed to be constructed at 2904 Pioneer Rd, Long Beach, Pacific County, WA, and specifically on potential effects to historic properties located at or near this facility, if any. The site consists of a proposed 179’ lattice tower and associated equipment. Comments regarding potential effects to historic properties should be submitted by email to KerryWilloughby@AceEnvironmentalLLC.com. Address: 9976 Peak Lookout St., Las Vegas, NV 89178, (702) 614-4431. This notice is provided in accordance with the regulations of the FCC 47 CFR Part 1, Subpart I and Appendices B and C.
Published March 6, 2019
Legal No. 092-19
