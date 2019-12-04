NOTICE: The efforts were made by Certified Mail. They were sent to Brittany Garcia and Dillon Coleman at 332 Elizabeth Avenue SE, Lot 30, Ilwaco, WA 98624. The certified mail said the time for court and date. And on December 2, 2019, will be another hearing at 9:00 a.m.
Signed: Oscar Rodriguez
Published November 27, 2019
Legal No. 409-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.