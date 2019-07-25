NOTICE — A board seat on the Pacific Conservation District is available for appointment by the Washington State Conservation Commission. Conservation district board supervisors are public officials who serve without compensation and set policy and direction for the conservation district. An applicant must be a registered voter in Washington State, and may be required to own land or operate a farm.
Applicants for appointed positions do not have to live within the district to apply.
For more information, or to obtain an application form, please contact Courtney Hagain the Pacific Conservation District or visit the Conservation Commission website at http://scc.wa.gov/. Applications and supporting materials must be received by the Commission no later than August 14th, 2019.
Published July 17, July 24, July 31 and Aug. 7, 2019
Legal No. 251-19
