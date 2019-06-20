NOTICE —The Pacific Conservation District is pleased to announce an opportunity to contribute to conservation and your community by serving on the Board of Supervisors. Supervisors are public officials who direct the activities of the conservation district. Although they serve without compensation, they are eligible to be reimbursed for appropriate expenses. The Pacific Conservation District is looking to appoint someone to serve in the vacant elected seat for the remainder of the term, expiring in 2022. Depending on the current make-up of the board of supervisors, an appointee to a vacant elected supervisor position may be required to be a landowner or farm operator at the time of appointment. At least two of the three elected conservation district supervisors on the conservation district board must be landowners or operators of farms. The definition of landowner and farm operator is set out in WAC 135-110-110. Applications, requirements and more information can be found on the Pacific Conservation District website at https://pacificcd.wordpress.com/ If you have any questions feel free to contact Courtney Hagain at (360) 875-6735.”
Published June 12 and June 19, 2019
Legal No. 216-19
