NOTICE - Olympic Area Agency on Aging (O3A) Council of Governments meets Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Shelton Civic Center, 525 W. Cota, Shelton, WA. There will be an Executive Session of approximately 15 minutes at the end of the agenda for a personnel review. Visit O3A’s website for meeting info (www.o3a.org) or call 866-720-4863. It is O3A policy that public meetings are accessible to people with disabilities. If you need assistance to participate in a meeting due to a disability as defined under the Americans with Disabilities Act or Washington Law Against Discrimination, please contact O3A’s ADA coordinator, Roy Walker at 866-720-4863 or email walkerb@dshs.wa.gov to request an accommodation at least 48 hours prior to the scheduled meeting. O3A’s Advisory Council meets monthly on the 3rd Tuesday at Shelton Civic Center.
Published Aug. 28, 2019
Legal No. 304-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.