NOTICE - Pacific County Civil Service is establishing an eligibility register for Lateral and Entry Level Telecommunicator within the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office. Application deadline is Friday, September 13, 2019 at 3pm. For information, contact the Civil Service Chief Examiner Amanda Bennett at (360) 875-9334.
Published Aug. 28, 2019
Legal No. 302-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.