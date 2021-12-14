Per RCW 79.100, the WA State Parks and Recreation Commission (State Parks) intends to take custody of the derelict / abandoned vessel “Quest” with USCG # 253843on 12-29-2021 (Custody Date). The vessel is grounded and partly capsized in Cape Disappointment State Park just off the boat launch, Pacific County. After taking custody, State Parks may use or dispose of it with-out further notice. The owner is responsible for all related costs. To retain custody of the vessel, before the Custody Date, the owner must: Move it to an anchorage area or moorage facility that authorizes the vessel or Remove the vessel from State Parks owned or managed property.
To redeem the vessel once State Parks has taken custody, the owner must file a written request (one original and one copy) for a hearing with the Pollution Control Hearings Board, in person at 1111 Israel Rd, Tumwater WA, or by mail to PO Box 40903, Olympia WA 98504-0903, and serve one copy on State Park’s headquarters at 1111 Israel Rd SW, Olympia WA 98504-2650. The appeal must include the following information: a copy of the decision you are appealing; your name and address (mailing and legal, if different) and, if applicable, the name and address of your representative; a daytime phone number; a brief statement why you are appealing; a statement of what you want the Board to do; the signature of you or your representative. [This signature certifies that the content of the appeal is true.] The written request can be submitted immediately but cannot be filed any later than 1-30-2022 (Appeal Date). The right to a hearing is deemed waived if a request is submitted late, and the owner is liable for any costs owed to State Parks. These costs may include all administrative costs incurred by State Parks, removal and disposal costs, and costs associated with environmental damages directly or indirectly caused by the vessel. In the event of litigation, the prevailing party is entitled to reason-able attorneys’ fees and costs. State Parks reserves the right to pursue any other remedies available under law.
For more information, contact State Parks: Cape Disappointment State Park, PO BOX 488, Ilwaco, WA 98624 (Physical Ad-dress: 244 Robert Gray DR) 360-642-3078.
