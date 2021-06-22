PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Pacific County Noxious Weed Control Board (NWCB) will hold a public hearing at 5:00 P.M. on Tuesday June 29th (via Zoom Video Conferencing) to gather information regarding land classifications and rates for noxious weed assessment. Immediately following the hearing, the NWCB shall hold a special meeting to discuss the information gathered at the hearing, and will vote to approve the noxious weed assessment proposal to be submitted for consideration to the Pacific County Board of
Commissioners. To obtain a link to the zoom meeting, please contact Jeff Nesbitt (jnesbitt@co.pacific.wa.us) and you will be provided with a direct link via email. If you wish to submit comments and cannot attend the meeting via Zoom, you may send your comments in writing and they will be read aloud and entered into the meeting record.
Dated this 21st day of June, 2021
Jeff Nesbitt, NWCB Coordinator
Published June 23, 2021
Legal No. 170-21
