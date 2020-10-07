NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON CHAPTER 61.24 ET. SEQ.
TO: Andrew L. Petit, 6505 V. Place, Long Beach, WA 98631; Angela S. Petit, P O Box 227, Seaview, WA 98644; Angela S. Petit, 6505 V. Place, Long Beach, WA 98631; Angela S. Petit, P O Box 873, Long Beach, WA 98631-0873
I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee will on the 16th day of October, 2020, at the hour of 10:00 o'clock a.m., on the steps of the Pacific County Courthouse located at 300 Memorial Drive, South Bend, State of Washington, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County of Pacific, State of Washington, to wit: Parcel 1: Beginning at a point which is 616.27 feet South and 783.74 feet East of the Southeast corner of Block 61 of the East Addition to Long Beach, according to the Plat thereof on file in the office of the Auditor of Pacific County, Washington; thence East 1028.22 feet; thence South 5°48’ West 277.5 feet; thence South 89°33’ West 1008.01 feet; thence North 1°37’ East 283.9 feet to the point of beginning, being Tract 5 of the unrecorded plat of William Black’s Acreage in Lot 9 of Section 16 Township 10 North, Range 11 West of W.M.; EXCEPTING therefrom the Easterly 160 feet of the Northerly 105 feet of said Tract; AND, ALSO EXCEPTING therefrom the following described tract: Beginning at a point which is 616.27 feet South and 783.74 feet East of the Southeast corner of Block 61 of the East Addition to Long Beach, per recorded plat thereof; thence East 1028.22 feet; thence South 5°48’ West 277.5 to the true point of beginning; thence South 89°33’ West 100 feet; thence North 72 feet; thence East to the right of way of Doc Hill Road; thence South along the said right of way 72 feet; more or less, to the true point of beginning; AND ALSO EXCEPTING therefrom the following described tract; Beginning at a point which is 616.27 feet South and 783.74 feet East of the Southeast corner of Block 61 of the East Addition to Long Beach, according to the plat thereof on file in the Office of the Auditor of Pacific County, Washington; thence East 628.22 feet; thence South 5°37’ West 277.5; thence South 89°33’ West 608.01 feet to a point bearing South 1°37’ West of the point of beginning; thence North 1°37’ East 283.9 feet to the point of beginning. Parcel 2: The Westerly 30 feet of the South 80 feet of the North 105.08 feet of the Easterly 160 feet of the following described Tract: Beginning at a point which is 634.08 feet South and 1182.18 feet East of the Southeast corner of Block 61 of the East Addition to Long Beach; thence East 400 feet to the West along said right-of-way line to Doc Hill Road; thence South 4°15’22” West along said right-of-way line 277.22 feet; thence South 88°54’30” West 400 feet; thence North 4°07’41” East 285.32 feet to the point of beginning. All per survey done in February of 1980 by Stephen E. Wendover, Certificate No. 18103. Parcel 3: Beginning at point which is 616.27 feet South and 783.74 feet East of the Southeast corner of Block 61 of the West Addition to Long Beach, according to the plat thereof on file in the Office of the Auditor of Pacific County, Washington; thence East 628.22 feet; thence South 89°33’ West 608.01 feet to a point bearing South 1°37’ West of the point of beginning; thence North 1°37’ East 283.9 feet to the point of beginning, all within Section 16, Township 10 North, Range 11 West of W.M. Pacific County, Washington. (commonly known as 6505 V Place, Long Beach, WA 98631), which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated October 29, 2014, recorded November 10, 2014, under Auditor's File No. 3155509, records of Pacific County, Washington, from Pacific County Title, to Trustee Services, Inc., original Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of Bank of the Pacific, as Beneficiary. II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust or the Beneficiary's successor is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor's default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust or the Beneficiary’s successor is now pending to foreclose any other security related to all or part of the debt secured by the Deed of Trust. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made are as follows: 1. Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: MONTHLY PAYMENTS OF PRINCIPAL & ESCROW/ RESERVE: 5 monthly payments of $1,242.22 each for the months of February, 2020 through June, 2020: $6,211.10; LATE CHARGES: Late charge in the amount of 5% for each monthly payment not made within 15 days of its due date: $279.35. TOTAL MONTHLY PAYMENTS, ESCROW/ RESERVE ACCOUNT PAYMENTS AND LATE CHARGES: $6,490.45. 2. Warrant No. 19-01753-PC, dated August 29, 2019, in favor of the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries, Pacific County Cause No. 19-2-00251-25; 3. Warrant No. 19-02024-SC, dated October 9, 2019, in favor of the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries, Pacific County Cause No. 19-2-00251-25; 4. Warrant No. 0340399, dated February 6, 2020, in favor of the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries, Pacific County Cause No. 20-2-00038-25. IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: Principal of $150,721.89 together with interest as provided in the note or other instrument secured from the 1st day of February 2020, and such other costs and fees as are due under the note or other instrument secured, as set forth in the Notice of Foreclosure, and as are provided by statute. V. The above described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on the 16th day of October, 2020. The default(s) referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by the 5th day of October, 2020, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before October 5, 2020, the default(s) as set forth in Paragraph III are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after October 5, 2020, and before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor, or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults, including but not limited to delinquent property taxes. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address(es): Andrew L. Petit, 6505 V. Place, Long Beach, WA 98631 Angela S. Petit, 6505 V. Place, Long Beach, WA 98631; Angela S. Petit. P O Box 227, Seaview, WA 98644; Angela S. Petit, P O Box 873 Long Beach, WA 98631-0873; by both first class and certified mail on the 26th day of May, 2020, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served on the 28th day of May, 2020, with said written notice of default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. VII. The Trustee whose name and address is set forth below will provide in writing, to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. To the best of Trustee’s knowledge and belief the Grantor is not a member of the United States military forces. The Trustee makes no representations or warranties concerning what interest in the real property described above is being sold. The Deed of Trust lien foreclosed may not be a first lien position, or there may be other prior encumbrances of title. The Trustee is not required to provide title information concerning this property. Any person interested in this foreclosure is encouraged to make his or her own investigation concerning the ownership of the property, and the position on title of the Deed of Trust being foreclosed. Any person interested in the foreclosure is also encouraged to consult an attorney, as the Trustee will not provide legal advice concerning the foreclosure. The Trustee does not provide information concerning the location of the debtors nor concerning the condition of the property. No representations or warranties are made concerning the physical condition of the property, or whether there are any environmental or hazardous waste liabilities or problems connected with this property. Any person desiring title information, information concerning the physical condition of the property, information concerning any hazardous waste or environmental issues, or other information about the real property being foreclosed should obtain all such information independently. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor all of their interest in the above described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee's Sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS: The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the Deed of Trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the Deed of Trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under the unlawful detainer act, chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. XI. Owner-Occupied Residential Property Notice. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date on this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help save your home. See below for safe sources of help. DATED this 29th day of June, 2020.
CURTIS M. JANHUNEN, Attorney at Law, Successor Trustee, 101 South Main Street, P.O. Box 111, Montesano, WA 98563. (360) 249-4800
Published September 16 and October 7, 2020
Legal No. 224-20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.