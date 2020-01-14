FUNDING OPPORTUNITY
Help older adults be healthy! Olympic Area Agency on Aging is looking for people to provide evidence-based programs in Clallam, Jefferson, Grays Harbor and/or Pacific counties. The RFP & more info can be found on our website: www.O3A.org. Or email Janis Housden at janis.housden@dshs.wa.gov.
Published Jan. 1, 2020
Legal No. 003-20
