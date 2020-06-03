Olympic Area Agency on Aging (O3A) Council of Governments (COG) meets Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. via conference call. Agenda includes review of revised COVID-19 Response contract funding from DSHS to fund local response services. Visit O3A’s website for meeting info (www.o3a.org) or call 866-720-4863. It is O3A policy that public meetings are accessible to people with disabilities. If you need assistance to participate in a meeting due to a disability as defined under the Americans with Disabilities Act or Washington Law Against Discrimination, please contact O3A’s ADA coordinator, Roy Walker at 1-866-720-4863 or email roy.walker@dshs.wa.gov to request an accommodation at least 48 hours prior to the scheduled meeting. O3A’s Advisory Council (AC) meets Tuesday, June 16, 2020 – see agency website for AC meeting details.
Published May 27, 2020
Legal No. 140-20
(0) comments
