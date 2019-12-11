NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING
ORDINANCE NO. 180-A CRITICAL AREAS AND
RESOURCE LAND
In accordance with RCW 36.70A.035, Pacific County is publishing a summary of proposed Ordinance No. 180A which will attempt to streamline the Reasonable Use/Viable Use exception process and still provide protection to valuable critical area resources. The full text will be mailed without charge upon request or can be found on our website at http://www.co.pacific.wa.us/ordres/index.htm.
The special meeting is scheduled for Monday, December 23, 2019, at 10:00A.M, or as soon thereafter as possible and will be held in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room, Courthouse Annex, 1216 W. Robert Bush Drive, South Bend, WA.
PROPONENT: Board of Pacific County Commissioners, P.O. Box 187, South Bend, WA 98586. Telephone 360/875-9337, 360/642-9337, 360/484-7337 or 360/267-8337.
FORMAL IDENTIFICATION: Critical Areas and Resource Land Ordinance No. 180-A
SUMMARY: an ordinance amending sections of the Critical Areas and Resource Land Ordinance No. 180
SECTION 3. GENERAL REQUIREMENTS
Section J. Reasonable Use Exception
1. If an applicant asserts that application of this Ordinance would deny him all economically reasonable use of a property, the applicant may apply for a variance pursuant to subsection 3.I of this Ordinance, or the applicant may apply for a reasonable use exception pursuant to subsection 3.J.2. If the applicant requests a variance, and the request is denied, the applicant may still apply for a reasonable use exception. The burden of proof shall be on the applicant to demonstrate that there is no feasible alternative to the proposed activities that would allow a reasonable economic use with less adverse impact to the critical area and its buffer.
2. The applicant may apply for an administrative reasonable use exception without first applying for a variance if the portion of the site where the provisions of this chapter allow for construction of a single-family residence and appurtenances less than 3,000 square feet (a “3,000 square foot reasonable use exception”). The application for a 3,000 square foot reasonable use exception shall be processed according to a Type I process under Ordinance No. 177.
3. The applicant may also apply for a reasonable use exception without first applying for a variance if the requested exception would provide relief from standards for which a variance cannot be granted under this chapter (a “relief from standards reasonable use exception”). The application for a relief from standards reasonable use exception shall be processed according to a Type II process under Ordinance No. 177.
4. A reasonable use exception may also include an area up to 50 lineal feet long and up to 12 feet wide (up to 600 square feet total) for a private driveway between a single-family residence and/or appurtenances, and the road threshold.
5. An application for a reasonable use exception shall be made to the County and shall include a critical area checklist; critical area report, including mitigation plan, if necessary; and any other related project documents.
6. Reasonable use exception requests shall only be granted if all of the following criteria are met:
a. The application of this Ordinance would deny economically reasonable use of the property so that there is no economically reasonable use with a lesser impact on the critical area than that proposed;
b. The proposed development does not pose a threat to the public health and safety, including first responders and the occupants or users of the proposed use or activity or the occupants or users of nearby properties;
c. Any proposed modification to critical areas and resource land will be the minimum necessary to allow economically reasonable use of the property;
d. Appropriate mitigation of adverse effects to the critical area are incorporated into the project design; and
e. The inability of the applicant to derive economically reasonable use of the property is not the result of actions by the applicant after the effective date of this Ordinance, or its predecessor.
f. The proposed development should only be applicable to single family residences and appurtenances such as accessory structures, on-site septic systems, and landscaping areas.
7. Subdivided Land Under Single Ownership.
a. For plats legally filed with and approved by the County prior to the adoption date of this amendment, a landowner may submit a single application for an “umbrella” reasonable use exception to be applied to multiple platted, undeveloped lots meeting the requirements in subsection J.2, and subject to the criteria in subsection J.6, above.
b. The application shall include all of the materials listed in subsection J.5 above for all applicable lots, including a mitigation plan for unavoidable impacts anticipated from lot development on all applicable lots, and shall be processed according to a Type II process under Ordinance No. 177.
c. The umbrella reasonable use exception shall establish conditions for administrative approval of development on individual lots. These conditions shall at a minimum include limits to the proposed location and size of structure and limits to vegetation removal.
8. For the purposes of this section, there is no economically reasonable use if the portion of the site where the provisions of this chapter allow uses is less than 3,000 square feet.
9. Any reasonable use exception approved under this section may be subject to conditions established by the County and may require mitigation under an approved mitigation plan pursuant to section 3.M.
10. The provisions of this subsection do not apply within shoreline jurisdiction, as described in subsection 3.B, above.
SECTION 4. WETLANDS
E. Wetland Buffers
5. Buffers need not include areas that are functionally isolated and physically disconnected from the wetland by a substantial developed surface, such as an existing dike, private road serving four or more houses, a county road, or a state highway, or development. Functionally isolated buffer areas are those areas separated from a wetland that do not protect the wetland from adverse impacts. In determining whether a buffer area is functionally isolated, the administrator shall take into consideration if the isolated buffer area is used by wildlife to gain access to the wetland. In instances where substantial wildlife use is documented, the area shall be retained as buffer despite being otherwise isolated or disconnected from the wetland.
F. Additional Mitigation Requirements for Wetlands
2. At the discretion of the Administrator, the required wetland mitigation ratios (Table 4-2) may be reduced for buffer impacts if evidence is provided by an approved wetland specialist that clearly demonstrates no net loss of wetland function will occur as a result of the reduction and that the mitigation will meet or exceed the existing conditions of the required wetland buffer. The Administrator shall require that the buffer be mitigated at no less than a 1:1 ratio and shall meet all other wetland mitigation requirements, including but not limited to timing, monitoring and reporting.
At the conclusion of the hearing, the Board of Pacific County Commissioners may adopt, modify, or reject the proposed ordinance, or may take other appropriate action. All interested persons are invited to attend this hearing.
The hearing facility is “barrier free” and accessible by those with physical disabilities. Aids will be provided upon request for those with language/speaking or hearing impediments, but requests need to be received at least five (5) business days prior to this hearing. Such requests may be filed in person at the Commissioners’ Office, 1216 W. Robert Bush Drive in South Bend, Washington, by mail P.O. Box 187, South Bend, WA 98586, or by phone 360/875-9337 or TDD 360/875-9400.
Marie Guernsey, Clerk of the Board
Published Dec. 11, 2019
Legal No. 422-19
