NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
ORDINANCE NO. 142A – Regulations of the Sale and Use of Fireworks
In accordance with RCW 36.70A.035, Pacific County is publishing a summary of proposed amendments to Ordinance No. 142 pertaining to the regulations of the sale and use of fireworks. The full text will be mailed without charge upon request or can be found on our website at http://www.co.pacific.wa.us/ordres/index.htm.
The public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at 10:00A.M, or as soon thereafter as possible https://us02web.zoom.us/j/347547406; Meeting ID: 347 547 406; One tap mobile +12532158782,,347547406# US (Tacoma).
PROPONENT: Board of Pacific County Commissioners, P.O. Box 187, South Bend, WA 98586. Telephone 360/875-9337, 360/642-9337, 360/484-7337 or 360/267-8337.
FORMAL IDENTIFICATION: amendment to Ordinance No. 142/Regulating the Sale and Use of Fireworks
SUMMARY: an ordinance adding a section related to the prohibition of the discharge and sale of fireworks and amending the effective date.
SECTION 7 – DATES AND TIMES CONSUMER FIREWORKS MAY BE SOLD OR DISCHARGED
The allowable dates and times consumer fireworks may be sold or discharged shall be as follows:
SELL AND PURCHASE
July 1 - July 4 12:00PM (Noon) 11:00PM
December 29 - 31 12:00PM (Noon) 11:00PM
USED OR DISCHARGED
July 2 - 3 12:00PM (Noon) 11:00PM
July 4 9:00AM 12:00AM (July 5th)
December 31 12:00PM (Noon) 12:00AM (January 1st_
SECTION 8 – PROHIBITION OF THE SALE AND DISCHARGE OF CONSUMER FIREWORKS
For consideration of imposing a ban on the sale and purchase or use or discharge of consumer fireworks, one or both of the following criteria must have been met:
1) An extreme fire danger exists.
a. The term “extreme fire danger:” shall mean a period when wildland fires can be expected and fire growth
will be accelerated.
2) The Washington State Department of Natural Resources has issued a burn ban.
If either of the above criteria have been met, the Chair of the Board of Pacific County Commissioners may, along
with the consultation of the Fire Marshall, issue an emergency Order prohibiting the sale or discharge of consumer
fireworks. The emergency Order will remain in place until the fire danger has been mitigated or cease to exist and
the burn ban has been lifted.
Section 8 may not affect professional fireworks displays unless stated as such in the emergency Order.
SECTION 10 – EFFECTIVE DATE
In accordance with Chapter 70.77.250 RCW, Ordinance No. 142A shall be effective no sooner than one year after the date of adoption.
At the conclusion of the hearing, the Board of Pacific County Commissioners may adopt, modify, or reject the proposed ordinance, or may take other appropriate action. All interested persons are invited to attend this hearing.
Marie Guernsey, Clerk of the Board
Published Aug. 11 and Aug. 18, 2021
Legal No.218-21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.