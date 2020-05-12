ORDINANCE NUMBER 981
AN ORDINANCE ADOPTING AN UPDATE TO THE COMPREHENSIVE PLAN; PROVIDING FOR THE REPEAL OF ORDINANCE 838; AND PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE.
WHEREAS, the Washington State Growth Management Act requires the City of Long Beach adopt a Comprehensive Plan; and
WHEREAS, the City last updated its Comprehensive Plan in August 2008; and
WHEREAS, the schedule established by the Growth Management Act in RCW 36.70A.130(4) requires that the City review and, if necessary, revise its Comprehensive Plan to ensure compliance with the Growth Management Act; and
WHEREAS, the City of Long Beach Planning Commission initiated the Comprehensive Plan update process in October 2018 by holding regular meetings that conducted a detailed and thorough review of issues related land use, housing, public facilities and services, utilities, transportation, and economic development; and
WHEREAS, the Planning Commission actively engaged citizens to participate during its meetings to revise goals and strategies for the Comprehensive Plan update; and
WHEREAS, the Planning Commission held a public hearing on September 10, 2019 to receive public comment on the draft “City of Long Beach Comprehensive Plan: 2020-2040;” and
WHEREAS, the Planning Commission adopted on October 8, 2019 a memorandum to the City of Long Beach City Council recommending the adoption of the “City of Long Beach Comprehensive Plan: 2020-2040;” and
WHEREAS, the City Council reviewed the Planning Commission recommendation on December 16, 2019 and approved forwarding the updated Comprehensive Plan to the State of Washington to initiate the 60-day agency review process; and
WHEREAS, the City filed the Notice of Intent to Adopt the City of Long Beach Comprehensive Plan: 2020-2040 on January 13, 2020 and received no comments at the expiration of the comment period on March 13, 2020; and
WHEREAS, the City conducted appropriate review pursuant to the State Environmental Policy Act; and
WHEREAS, the City Council finds that the updated document, “City of Long Beach Comprehensive Plan: 2020-2040,” is consistent with Chapters 36.70A RCW and 365-196 WAC;
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF LONG BEACH, WASHINGTON:
Section 1. Repeal of 2008 Comprehensive Plan Update
Section 2. Comprehensive Plan Adoption
Section 3. Severability
Section 4. Effective Date
ADOPTED by the City Council of the City of Long Beach, Pacific County, Washington at a regular open public meeting held the 4th day of May 2020.
For a complete copy of this ordinance please contact Long Beach City Hall at 115 Bolstad West, PO Box 310, Long Beach, WA 98631.
Published May 13, 2020
Legal No. 127-20
