ORDINANCE No. 997
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CITY OF LONG BEACH, WASHINGTON COMPREHENSIVE PLAN AND AMENDING THE ZONING REGULATIONS UNDER TITLE 12 OF THE LONG BEACH CITY CODE
WHEREAS, RCW 36.70A.040 requires The City of Long Beach to plan under and in accordance with the Growth Management Act; and
WHEREAS, RCW 36.70A.130 requires that comprehensive plans be subject to continuing review and evaluation by each city at a frequency no more than once every year
WHEREAS, RCW 36.70A.130 requires comprehensive plan changes to be considered by the governing body concurrently so the cumulative effect of the various proposals can be ascertained; and
WHEREAS, RCW 36.70A.040 requires adoption of development regulations consistent with comprehensive plans;
WHEREAS, in the year 2021, Long Beach Planning Commission reviewed the following updates to the Long Beach Comprehensive Plan Land Use Element and zoning code, hereby known as:
• Amend 12-2-1 Terms Defined: ACCESSORY: A use, a building or structure, or part of a building or other structure, which is subordinate to and incidental to the use of the main building, structure or use on the same lot, including a private garage. If an accessory building is attached to the main building by a common wall or roof, such accessory building shall be considered a part of the main building. All accessory structures to be subordinate in size to the primary structure.
• Amend 12-6B-1(A) to include drive-ins as a permitted use.
• Amend the HOUSING ELEMENT, Chapter 4 of the Long Beach Comprehensive Plan to include the follow-ing:
• Goal 4.4: Ensure that the long-term residential character of neighborhoods is protected and maintained.
• Strategy 4.4 A: Continue to evaluate zoning to ensure an adequate supply of affordable housing and long-term rental opportunities.
• Strategy 4.4 B: Continue to evaluate zoning to ensure the extent, character and integrity of residential neighborhoods.
WHEREAS, the Long Beach Planning Commission held an open public hearing on September 14, 2021 on the pro-posed amendments in accordance with LBCC 11-6B-9; and
WHEREAS, on August 24, 2021, the City of Long Beach Community Development Department sent notice of the proposed Long Beach Comprehensive Plan amendment to the Washington State Department of Commerce for their 60-day review, which ended on October 23, 2021; and
WHEREAS, on October 4, 2021, the Long Beach City Council held an open public hearing on the proposed amendments as prescribed in LBCC 11-6B-10; and
WHEREAS, the Long Beach City Council, pursuant to LBCC 11-6B-10 considered the Planning Commission recommendation to amend the Land Use Element of the Long Beach Comprehensive Plan and amend Title 12, Zoning Regulations in a public meeting on November 1, 2021, and November 15, 2021;
NOW, THEREFORE, THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF LONG BEACH, WASHINGTON, DOES OR-DAIN AS FOLLOWS:
SECTION 1. The aforementioned Title, 12, Zoning Regulations amendments are hereby adopted.
SECTION 2. Should any provision, section, paragraph, sentence, clause or phrase of this Ordinance or its application to any person or circumstance be declared unconstitutional or otherwise invalid for any reason or should any portion of this Ordinance be pre-empted by state or federal law or regulation, such decision or pre-emption shall not affect the va-lidity of the remaining portions of this Ordinance or its application to other persons or circumstances.
SECTION 3.
This Ordinance shall be in full force and effect five (5) days from and after its passage, approval, and publication in the manner required by law.
SECTION 4.
ADOPTED by the City Council of the City of Long Beach, Pacific County, Washington at a regular open public meeting held the 15th day of November 2021.
Published Nov. 24, 2021
Legal No. 328-21
