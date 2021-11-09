ORDINANCE No. 999 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF LONG BEACH, WASHINGTON AMENDING THE DAYS ALLOWED FOR FIREWORK DISCHARGE, SALES AND LIMITING THE NUMBER OF FIREWORK SALES STANDS ALLOWED WITHIN CITY LIMITS Nov 9, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ORDINANCE No. 999AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF LONG BEACH, WASHINGTON AMENDING THE DAYS ALLOWED FOR FIREWORK DISCHARGE, SALES AND LIMITING THE NUMBER OF FIREWORK SALES STANDS ALLOWED WITHIN CITY LIMITSWHEREAS there is a need within the community to limit the days allowed for fireworks discharge and sales, andWHEREAS, this need limits the quantity of firework sales stands allowed within city limits, andWHEREAS, the discharge or possession of illegal fireworks continues to be a nuisance and it’s the city’s desire to establish a fine for violations of that nature, andWHEREAS, these amendments are in the best interest of the city and will protect the health and welfare of its residents,NOW THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF LONG BEACH, WASHINGTON, as follows:SECTION 1.LBCC Section 6-7-2 Use of Fireworks:Firework Discharge Allowed:June 30th through July 4th at the times listed in RCW 70.77.Firework Sales Allowed:Get our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterJune 29th through July 3rd.Firework Stands Allowed:There shall only be two stands allowed at the same time within city limits.Illegal Fireworks:Penalty for illegal firework possession or discharge.This offense is considered a misdemeanor and will be fined as such; listed in code section 1-4-1.SECTION 2. EFFECTIVE DATEThat such amendment shall be effective as prescribed by RCW 70.77.PASSED this 1st day of November 2021.Published Nov. 10, 2021Legal No. 315-21 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Firework Sale Discharge Law Show Washington Stand Ordinance Long Beach Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMan charged with murder bailed out of jailCoast Guard rescues man from Willapa BayFire chars Seaview homeJensen, Coleman leading in Long Beach council races; Cassinelli ahead in Ilwaco mayoral contestIHS's Quintana wins state cross country — again!New market and deli coming to Long BeachLong Beach councilors OK fireworks restrictionsJensen leads Reddy by just three votes following Friday update; Coleman, Cassinelli maintain sizable leadsFair suffers hard financial yearLetter: Raymond schools right to comply with covid rules Images Videos CommentedIHS's Quintana wins state cross country — again! (1)Obituary: John Paul Haug (1)
