ORDINANCE No. 999

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF LONG BEACH, WASHINGTON AMENDING THE DAYS ALLOWED FOR FIREWORK DISCHARGE, SALES AND LIMITING THE NUMBER OF FIREWORK SALES STANDS ALLOWED WITHIN CITY LIMITS

WHEREAS there is a need within the community to limit the days allowed for fireworks discharge and sales, and

WHEREAS, this need limits the quantity of firework sales stands allowed within city limits, and

WHEREAS, the discharge or possession of illegal fireworks continues to be a nuisance and it’s the city’s desire to establish a fine for violations of that nature, and

WHEREAS, these amendments are in the best interest of the city and will protect the health and welfare of its residents,

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF LONG BEACH, WASHINGTON, as follows:

SECTION 1.

LBCC Section 6-7-2 Use of Fireworks:

Firework Discharge Allowed:

June 30th through July 4th at the times listed in RCW 70.77.

Firework Sales Allowed:

June 29th through July 3rd.

Firework Stands Allowed:

There shall only be two stands allowed at the same time within city limits.

Illegal Fireworks:

Penalty for illegal firework possession or discharge.

This offense is considered a misdemeanor and will be fined as such; listed in code section 1-4-1.

SECTION 2. EFFECTIVE DATE

That such amendment shall be effective as prescribed by RCW 70.77.

PASSED this 1st day of November 2021.

Published Nov. 10, 2021

Legal No. 315-21

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.