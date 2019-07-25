ORDINANCE No. 971
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF LONG BEACH, WASHINGTON,AMENDING TITLE 4 – BUSINESS AND LICENSE REGULATIONS; ESTABLISHING CHAPTER 7: BUSKING
WHEREAS, the City of Long Beach has received numerous requests to allow for busking downtown, and
WHEREAS, the City has researched procedures and policies related to busking, and
WHEREAS, the city wishes to establish guidelines and fee surrounding busking;
WHEREAS, Chapter 7; BUSKING should be as follows:
Chapter 7
BUSKING
4-7-1: DEFINITIONS:
4-7-2: BUSINESS LICENSE REQUIRED:
4-7-3: DESIGNATED BUSKING AREAS
4-7-4: PERFORMER RULES AND REGULATIONS:
4-7-5: PENALTY:
4-7-1: DEFINITIONS:
For the purpose of this chapter, the following terms shall have the meanings ascribed to them in this section:
BUSKER: English term for a street performer.
4-7-2: PERMIT:
A) Annual permit cost is $50 per year.
B) Permit expire December 31st of each year
C) Permits for the following year will be available the first Monday in January.
D) This permit allows for performers to perform once per day, for up to four hours.
4-7-3: DESIGNATED BUSKING AREAS:
Performers may entertain at the following public areas:
Frying Pan Park
Lewis & Clark Park
Gazebo Park
Marsh’s Park
4-7-4: PERFORMER RULES AND REGULATIONS:
Each performer that consents to the busking rules and regulations must agree to the following:
A) I will display my permit any time I perform in the downtown Long Beach area.
B) I will not play at one spot while in line at another (double marking).
C) I will monitor the volume of my performances and maintain a level appropriate for the surroundings.
D) I will control my audience so as not to block traffic, sidewalks, or access to merchants.
E) I will not perform under the influence of alcohol, marijuana, illegal drugs or drugs that may alter my ability to perform in public settings.
F) I will follow the SummerFest busking rules regarding querying, including lining up for the next available time slot only and monitoring my progress line.
G) I will immediately comply with requests from the Events Coordinator and Long Beach Police.
4-7-5: PENALTY:
Any person violating any of the provisions of this chapter shall, upon conviction, be subject to penalty as provided in section 1-4-1 of this code. (Ord. 812, 6-12-2006; amd. 2007 Code)
ADOPTED by the City Council of the City of Long Beach, Pacific County, Washington at a regular open public meeting held the 15th day of July 2019. For a complete copy of this ordinance please contact Long Beach City Hall at 115 Bolstad West, PO Box 310, Long Beach, WA 98631.
Published July 24, 2019
