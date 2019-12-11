ORDINANCE No. 976

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF LONG BEACH, WASHINGTON, ADOPTING THE 2020 FINAL BUDGET.

WHEREAS, it is required that each municipality adopt an annual budget, and,

WHEREAS, the City Clerk did publish in a timely manner all required notices for said budget, and,

WHEREAS, the City Council held several budget workshops and a public hearing at City Council meetings,

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF LONG BEACH, WASHINGTON, that the 2020 Final Budget is hereby adopted.

PASSED this 2nd day of December 2019.

2020 FINAL BUDGET

Fund Revenues & Non

Revenues Expenditures &

Non

Expenditures

Current 1,818,802 1,979,898

Current Expense

Sinking Fund 50,000 $0

Capital Projects 103,000 86,000

Law Enforcement 1,791,566 1,801,186

Fire Equipment 692,408 697,408

Streets 1,184,225 1,293,829

Streets Sinking Fund 40,000 $0

Lodging Tax 753,500 777,564

Lodging Tax

Sinking Fund 45,000 $0

Capital Improvement 147,000 222,481

Water Operations 2,692,420 2,644,915

Water Sinking Fund 65,000 $0

Sewer Operations 2,853,564 2,794,076

Sewer Sinking Fund 60,000 $0

Storm Water 300,019 294,191

Published Dec. 11, 2019

Legal No. 418-19

