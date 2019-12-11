ORDINANCE No. 976
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF LONG BEACH, WASHINGTON, ADOPTING THE 2020 FINAL BUDGET.
WHEREAS, it is required that each municipality adopt an annual budget, and,
WHEREAS, the City Clerk did publish in a timely manner all required notices for said budget, and,
WHEREAS, the City Council held several budget workshops and a public hearing at City Council meetings,
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF LONG BEACH, WASHINGTON, that the 2020 Final Budget is hereby adopted.
PASSED this 2nd day of December 2019.
2020 FINAL BUDGET
Fund Revenues & Non
Revenues Expenditures &
Non
Expenditures
Current 1,818,802 1,979,898
Current Expense
Sinking Fund 50,000 $0
Capital Projects 103,000 86,000
Law Enforcement 1,791,566 1,801,186
Fire Equipment 692,408 697,408
Streets 1,184,225 1,293,829
Streets Sinking Fund 40,000 $0
Lodging Tax 753,500 777,564
Lodging Tax
Sinking Fund 45,000 $0
Capital Improvement 147,000 222,481
Water Operations 2,692,420 2,644,915
Water Sinking Fund 65,000 $0
Sewer Operations 2,853,564 2,794,076
Sewer Sinking Fund 60,000 $0
Storm Water 300,019 294,191
Published Dec. 11, 2019
Legal No. 418-19
