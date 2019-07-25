ORDINANCE No. 970
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF LONG BEACH, WASHINGTON AMENDING THE FEE STRUCTURE FOR SAND HAULING PERMITS
AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.
WHEREAS, there is a need to haul sand for construction and land development purposes, and
WHEREAS, the City of Long Beach has allowed for the removal of beach sand to use for clean fill material and to maintain the beach approaches, and
BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF LONG BEACH, WASHINGTON AS FOLLOWS:
Section 1. Fee Schedule. The following fees are hereby established for removing and hauling sand in Long Beach. These fees will be placed into the street fund.
Two-day permit, unlimited amount for $75.00
Section 2. Repealing conflicting ordinances.
Section 3. Effective Date
ADOPTED by the City Council of the City of Long Beach, Pacific County, Washington at a regular open public meeting held the 1st day of July 2019.
For a complete copy of this ordinance please contact Long Beach City Hall at 115 Bolstad West, PO Box 310, Long Beach, WA 98631.
Published July 24, 2019
Legal No. 252-19
