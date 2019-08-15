ORDINANCE No. 972
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF LONG BEACH, WASHINGTON, PROVIDING FOR THE
SUBMISSION TO THE QUALIFIED ELECTORS OF THE CITY OF LONG BEACH AT AN ELECTION TO BE HELD ON NOVEMBER 5, 2019, FOR THE
PROPOSITION AUTHORIZING THE CITY TO
ISSUE ITS GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS IN THE AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOT TO EXCEED $ FOR THE PURPOSE OF PROVIDING FUNDS TO ACQUIRE A NEW FIRE TRUCK.
WHEREAS, the best interests of the inhabitants of the City of Long Beach (the “City”) require the City to acquire a new fire truck; and
WHEREAS, to provide financing for the acquisition of a fire truck, it is deemed necessary and advisable that the City issue and sell its unlimited tax levy general obligation bonds in the principal amount of not to exceed $600,000 (the “Bonds”); and
WHEREAS, the constitution and laws of the State of Washington provide that the question of whether or not the City may issue such Bonds be submitted to the qualified electors of the City for their ratification or rejection;
NOW, THEREFORE, THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF LONG BEACH, DO ORDAIN AS FOLLOWS:
Section 1. Findings and Acquisition.
Section 2. Authorization of Bonds.
Section 3. Bond Election.
Section 4. Severability.
Section 5. Effective Date.
ADOPTED by the City Council of the City of Long Beach, Pacific County, Washington at a regular open public meeting held the 5th day of August 2019.
For a complete copy of this ordinance please contact Long Beach City Hall at 115 Bolstad West, PO Box 310, Long Beach, WA 98631.
Published August 14, 2019
Legal No. 283-19
