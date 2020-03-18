Oregon Department of Transportation, 455 Airport Rd SE Bldg B Salem Oregon 97301, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Bridge and Ferry Terminal Washing NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit.
The proposed project, Megler Bridge Spot Cleaning, is located at US101 on the Megler Bridge in Washington State near Chinook Washington, in Pacific County.
This project involves one type of activity: Spot Cleaning. The receiving water is the Columbia River near the Pacific Ocean.
Any persons desiring to present their views to the department of Ecology regarding this application may do so in writing within thirty days of the last date of publication of this notice. Comments shall be submitted to the department of Ecology. Any person interested in the department’s action on this application may notify the department of their interest within thirty days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II antidegradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320.
Comments can be submitted to: Department of Ecology, Attn: Water Quality Program, Bridge and Ferry Washing, PO Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696
Published March 18 and March 25, 2020
Legal No. 093-20
