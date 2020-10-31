Pacific County Announces a Second Round of Grant
Assistance for Small Businesses and Non-Profit
Organizations Affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Pacific County is happy to announce a second round of grant assistance for small businesses and non-profit organizations affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. These grants will be allocated from Pacific County’s portion of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Small businesses that submitted complete applications for Pacific County CARES grant assistance during the first grant application window (which was open from August 14th through August 28th) do NOT need to reapply during this second round of funding; your applications are in the queue and will be considered during this second round.
If you applied during the first round of funding and would like to confirm that Pacific County received your complete CARES grant application, please contact Paul Plakinger via email at: pplakinger@co.pacific.wa.us.
Grant applications for this second round of funding are due on Friday, October 16, 2020 at NOON. Applications received after this date/time will not be considered.
For detailed information regarding the application process, please visit the Pacific County website: co.pacific.wa.us/covid-19/cares/index.html.
Published October 14, 2020
Legal No. 254-20
