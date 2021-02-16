PACIFIC COUNTY BRIDGE DESIGN
NOTICE FOR CONSULTANT SERVICES
Pacific County Department of Public Works is seeking the services of Bridge Design Consultants to provide services for the Niawiakum Bridge Replacement Project.
Services may include geotechnical analysis environmental planning, preparation of permit applications, hydraulic analysis, detailed bridge design, bridge plan preparation, road approach design, road approach plan preparation, technical specifications, final bridge rating, a detailed engineering estimate for the replacement project and construction support.
The Niawiakum Bridge is located near Bay Center, Washington.
Existing bridge plans, inspection data, photographs and other data to include a representation of the selection process can be found on the County’s website: co.pacific.wa.us.
The selection of consultants for this project will include an evaluation of the following factors: key personnel, firm experience with PS&E, firm experience with environmental planning and permitting process, ability to meet scheduled, approach to project, familiarity with relevant cods and standards and past performance/references.
Pacific County encourages disadvantaged, minority, and women-owned consultant firms to respond.
Firms desiring consideration shall submit a single copy consisting of a letter of interest, statement of qualifications, (limit statement to 15 pages one sided), and references to Pacific County Department of Public Works, 211 North Commercial Street, Raymond, WA 98577. Packets are due by Thursday April 1, 2021 at 4:00 P.M. All qualifications submitted after this deadline will be returned unopened.
A full notice of the solicitation can be found on the County website: https://www.co.pacific.wa.us/rfa-rfp-rfq/index.htm.
Arrangements to reasonably accommodate the needs of special classes of citizens, including handicap accessibility or interpreter, will be made upon receiving 24 hour advance notice to Kathy Spoor, ADA Coordinator at (360) 875-9337.
Pacific County, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrimination in Federally-assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such Act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises as defined at 49 CFR Part 26 will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin, or sex in consideration for an award.
Published Feb. 17 and Feb. 24, 2021
Legal No. 043-21
