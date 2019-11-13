NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING REGARDING AMENDMENTS TO THE FISCAL YEAR 2019
PACIFIC COUNTY BUDGET
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Pacific County Commissioners will conduct a public hearing to consider amendments to the fiscal year 2019 budget as follows:
General (Current Expense) Fund #001 Expenses Revenues
001.000 (Non-Dept):
Bond Forfeiture (one-time revenue $0.00 $150,000.00
001.000 (Non-Dept): Sales Tax (in excess of original estimate) $0.00 $200,000.00
001.000 (Non-Dept): State Timber (in excess of original estimate) $0.00 $200,000.00
001.000 (Non-Dept): Timber Excise Tax (in excess of original estimate) $0.00 $200,000.00
01.034 (Non-Dept):
Indigent Defense Services $20,000.00 $0.00
001.100 (Assessor):
Reconciliation of Benefits $6,266.00 $6,266.00
001.100 (Assessor): Digital Imaging Grant for Old Assessment Cards $8,000.00 $8,000.00
001.200 (Auditor):
Reconciliation of Benefits $4,636.00 $4,636.00
001.301 (Commissioners): Adjustment (offset with General Admin.) -$6,000.00 $0.00
001.302 (WSU Extension):
Supplies/Equipment $600.00 $0.00
001.303 (Civil Service):
Reconciliation of Benefits $573.00 $573.00
001.305 (Interfund Support):
Transfer to #117 (Elections) $50,000.00 $0.00
001.305 (Interfund Support):
Transfer to #125 (Capital) $250,000.00 $0.00
001.305 (Interfund Support):
Transfer to #144 (Abatement) $25,000.00 $0.00
001.305 (Interfund Support): Transfer to #197 (Cumulative Reserve) $500,000.00 $0.00
001.305 (Interfund Support):
Transfer to #531 (Risk Mgmt) $50,000.00 $0.00
001.311 (Public Works Facilities): Reconciliation of Benefits $5,559.00 $5,559.00
001.312 (Public Works Parks):
Reconciliation of Benefits $144.00 $144.00
001.314 (Fair): Donations for
Capital Projects $5,583.00 $5,583.00
001.314 (Fair): L&I Expense for
Volunteer Hours $11,968.00 $0.00
001.314 (Fair): Grant for
Lighting Project $22,939.00 $22,939.00
001.314 (Fair): Grant for
Roof Project $172,898.00 $172,898.00
001.341 (Gen. Admin.):
Reconciliation of Benefits $465.00 $465.00
001.341 (Gen. Admin.): Service
Adjustment (offset w/Commissioners) $6,000.00 $0.00
001.400 (Clerk of the Superior Court): Reconciliation of Benefits $7,949.00 $7,949.00
001.510 (N. Dist. Court):
Reconciliation of Benefits $9,613.00 $9,613.00
001.560 (S. Dist. Court): Postage $750.00 $0.00
001.560 (S. Dist. Court):
Reconciliation of Benefits $13,237.00 $13,237.00
001.610 (Juvenile Court Services): Reconciliation of Benefits $2,175.00 $2,175.00
001.700 (Prosecutor):
Reconciliation of Benefits $2,834.00 $2,834.00
001.900 (Treasurer): Dept. Interest (in excess of original estimate) $0.00 $80,000.00
001.900 (Treasurer): Investment
Interest (in excess of original estimate) $0.00 $170,000.00
001.900 (Treasurer):
Elected Official Bond $2,040.00 $0.00
TOTAL (FUND#001) $1,173,229.00 $1,262,871.00
Other Funds #102-531 Expenses Revenues
102 (Emergency Mgmt.):
Reconciliation of Benefits $1,715.00 $1,715.00
104.800 (Roads: Traffic Policing):
Reconciliation of Benefits $2,425.00 $2,425.00
105 (Veterans' Relief):
Reconciliation of Benefits $68.00 $68.00
109 (Vegetation Mgmt.):
Reconciliation of Benefits $10,283.00 $10,283.00
111 (Auditor's O&M):
Reconciliation of Benefits $396.00 $396.00
117 (Elections): Elections System Loan Payment to #502 $50,000.00 $50,000.00
117 (Elections):
Reconciliation of Benefits $6,268.00 $6,268.00
118 (Health): CFPA/CPAA grant $25,198.00 $25,198.00
118 (Health):
Reconciliation of Benefits $58,943.00 $58,943.00
125 (Capital Improvements):
Reconciliation of Benefits $968.00 $968.00
126 (Public Facilities): Contracts $55,000.00 $0.00
138 (Court Special Accounts):
Reconciliation of Benefits $153.00 $153.00
141 (Community Development- Building): Reconciliation of Benefits $10,498.00 $10,498.00
160 (PACCOM): Belated Transfer IN from Fund #161 $0.00 $150,000.00
161 (PACCOM Special Account): Belated Transfer OUT to Fund #160 $150,000.00 $0.00
179 (Homeless Housing):
Reconciliation of Benefits $257.00 $257.00
197 (Cumulative Reserve):
Settlement/Agreement $150,000.00 $0.00
502 (ER&R): Elections System Loan Revenue from #117 $0.00 $50,000.00
502 (ER&R):
Reconciliation of Benefits $2,228.00 $2,228.00
524 (Benefits Reserve): Transfers OUT (Reconciliation of Benefits) $153,951.00 $0.00
531 (Risk Mgmt.): Court Security Assessment Training $13,000.00 $13,000.00
531 (Risk Mgmt.):
Reconciliation of Benefits $6,298.00 $6,298.00
Total (Other Funds #102-531) $697,649.00 $388,698.00
Detailed information is available upon request of the Clerk of the Board, Pacific County Commissioners’ Office (360-875-9337)
Said meeting will be conducted in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room in the Pacific County Courthouse Annex in South Bend, Washington, 1216 W Robert Bush Drive, on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the hour of 10:00 AM, or as soon thereafter as possible. Any person may appear and offer comments regarding the fiscal year 2019 budget amendments listed in this Notice. The Board will then act to approve, reduce, or reject the fy2019 budget amendments listed herein.
This facility is “barrier free” and accessible by those with physical disabilities. Aids will be provided upon request for those with language/speaking or hearing impediments, but requests need to be received at least five (5) business days prior to this hearing. Such requests may be filed in person at the Commissioners’ Office (Suite “F” of the Pacific County Annex located at 1216 W Robert Bush Drive in South Bend, Washington), by mail (PO Box 187, South Bend, WA 98586), or by phone (360-875-9337 or TDD 360-875-9400).
Marie Guernsey Clerk of the Board
Published Nov. 13 and Nov. 2019
