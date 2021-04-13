NOTICE OF CLOSED RECORD HEARING
BEFORE THE BOARD OF PACIFIC COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that it is the intention of the Board of Pacific County Commissioners to hold a Closed Record Hearing for the purpose of considering the Pacific County Planning Commission recommendation to adopt the Pacific County Comprehensive Plan (2020 – 2040) which is being updated as required by the Growth Management Act. The Pacific County Comprehensive Plan was originally adopted in 2010. The 2020-2040 Comprehensive Plan update includes updating statistics, facts, figures, and tracking the most recent census & Office of Financial Management (OFM) data trends. The Pacific County Department of Community Development issued a Determination of Non-Significance on February 17, 2021.
The closed record hearing will be held via Zoom https://zoom.us/j/347547406 at the hour of 10:00 a.m., or as soon thereafter as possible, on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.
At the conclusion of the hearing, the Board of County Commissioners may continue the hearing or may adopt, modify, or give no further consideration to the recommendation. The Board of County Commissioners will adopt at this hearing or at a later date, findings of fact and conclusions of law to support its final decision.
Copies of proposed Pacific County Comprehensive Plan Update 2020-2040 may be viewed at the Pacific County website at www.co.pacific.wa.us or may be provided at a reasonable cost by contacting the Pacific County Department of Community Development at (360) 875-9356 or (360) 642-9382, or via email to shumphreys@co.pacific.wa.us. Copies of the proposed plan, its supporting documentation, or the SEPA documentation are also available at the same locations. Questions regarding this matter should be directed to Shawn Humphreys-Director at the numbers listed above.
Marie Guernsey Clerk of the Board
Published April 14 and April 21, 2021
Legal No. 099-21
