PACIFIC COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS “SOLICITATION OF VENDORS”
FOR PURCHASING OTHER THAN BY FORMAL BIDDING
The Pacific County Department of Public Works is updating its listing of vendors to be in-cluded on a roster for awarding contracts other than by formal bidding where the estimated cost for purchases is between five thousand dollars ($5,000) and twenty-five thousand dol-lars ($25,000) pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 36.32.245 and 39.04.190 and County policy.
Any company interested in supplying goods to the Department is encouraged to respond to be included on our vendors list. The company must supply information required on the County’s standard form questionnaire which may be obtained by contacting the Department of Public Works, (360) 875-9368 or (360) 642-9368 or on the website at www.co.pacific.wa.us and clicking on Public Works/Vendor Application. Pacific County is an equal opportunity employer.
Michael W. Collins, P.E., PLS, Director/County Engineer
Published Sept. 18 and Sept. 25, 2019
Legal No. 323-19
