PACIFIC COUNTY FIRE DISTRICT NO. 7

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that Pacific Co. Fire Dist. #7 will be holding its annual budget meeting on Wednesday, November 18th at 6:00pm at the Nemah Fire Hall. All interested parties are encouraged to attend.

Andrea Shotwell, Secretary

Published Nov. 4, Nov. 11 and Nov. 18, 2020

Legal No. 280-20

