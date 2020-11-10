PACIFIC COUNTY FIRE DISTRICT NO. 7
PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that Pacific Co. Fire Dist. #7 will be holding its annual budget meeting on Wednesday, November 18th at 6:00pm at the Nemah Fire Hall. All interested parties are encouraged to attend.
Andrea Shotwell, Secretary
Published Nov. 4, Nov. 11 and Nov. 18, 2020
Legal No. 280-20
