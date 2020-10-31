Pacific County Fire Protection #4 Budget Meeting

The commissioners of Pacific County Fire Protection District #4 invite you to attend our yearly public hearing (CW Chapter 84:55) on the revenue sources for the District’s 2021 expense budget. Join us at the Naselle Fire Hall on October 19, 2020 at 6pm.

Published Oct. 7 and Oct. 14, 2020

Legal No. 246-20

