PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Pacific County Noxious Weed Control Board (NWCB), in accordance with RCW 17.10, will hold a public hearing on Monday, December 21 at 5:00 P.M. to receive public comment regarding two items; (a.) land classifications for properties to be assessed for noxious weeds in 2021, and (b.) the Noxious Weed List to be adopted by The Board for 2021. Said hearing will take place via Zoom Video at 5:00 P.M. or as soon thereafter as possible. A meeting link can be found at PCweeds.org. Please contact: Jeff Nesbitt, jnesbitt@co.pacific.wa.us, (360) 942-7758 for more information.
Published December 16, 2020
Legal No. 311-20
