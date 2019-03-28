PUBLIC NOTICE
PACIFIC COUNTY
SMALL WORKS ROSTER
Pacific County is updating its Small Works Roster that it may use for the award of contracts where the project estimated cost is $300,000 or less pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 36.32.250 and 39.04.155.
When the small works roster is utilized, Pacific County shall invite proposals from contractors on the small works roster including, whenever possible, at least one proposal from a minority contractor who otherwise qualifies. Pacific County is an equal opportunity employer with a variety of contracting needs varying from construction and maintenance of roads, bridges, storm drainage, water utilities, sewer utilities, solid waste facilities and office buildings.
We encourage any contractor interested in working for Pacific County to be included in the Small Works Roster. In order to be included on the Roster, the contractor shall supply information as required on the County’s standard form questionnaire. These standard form questionnaires may be obtained by contacting the Pacific County Department of Public Works at (360)875-9368 or (360)642-9368 or on the website at www.co.pacific.wa.us and clicking on Public Works/Small Works Roster Application. Pacific County is an equal opportunity employer.
Contractors at any time may request, in writing, to be added or deleted from the roster.
Michael W. Collins, P.E., PLS, Director of Public Works/County Engineer
Published March 20 and March 27, 2019
Legal No. 102-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.