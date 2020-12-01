NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
PACIFIC TRANSIT SYSTEM
ADOPTING THE 2021 BUDGET
It is the intent of the Governing Board of Pacific Transit System to hold a Public Hearing via Zoom on Thursday, December 10th, 2020 during the regular monthly Board Meeting. The purpose of the public hearing is to receive public comment on the adoption of the 2021 Operating & Capital Budget and Salary & Wage Schedule. The meeting is scheduled for 9:30am. Persons wishing to comment on the budget are encouraged to attend the public hearing and be heard. Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89561154327. Meeting ID: 895 6115 4327
One tap mobile +12532158782,,89561154327# US (Tacoma)
Published Dec. 2 and Dec. 9, 2020
Legal No. 296-20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.